Fantasy Sports

Best Wide Receivers on Tonight’s DraftKings Showdown Slate for Eagles vs. Packers

The Eagles bring elite star power with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but the Packers’ deeper, cheaper wide receiver group could offer sneaky DFS value on tonight’s Eagles vs. Packers DraftKings Showdown slate.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles have the edge in tonight's matchup in star power at wide receiver, but Green Bay may have a better chance to have multiple options hit the showdown board due to lower salaries and potentially a high chance to score.

Week 10 MNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections

Week 10 MNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
Shawn Childs

The Packers tend to spread the ball out to their wide receivers, with Romeo Doubs being their most trusted player this year. Christian Watson has been on the field for two games (4/85 and 2/58) while receiving four targets in both matchups. He worked his way up to WR2 in his last games based on his snap count (66%). His explosives and scoring potential make him the Packers’ top value at wide receiver in tonight’s game.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

After eight games, Doubs leads the Packers’ wide receivers with 34 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns on 52 targets. His only impact game (6/58/3) came in Week 4 against the struggling Cowboys’ secondary. Green Bay looked his way 33 times over their last four games (9, 8, 6, and 10) while offering steady showings in fantasy points in PPR formats (10.50, 13.20, and 16.10).

2025 Wide Receiver Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Childs

The Eagles rank 13th in wide receiver defense (249.80 fantasy points), with wideouts gaining 12.6 yards per catch and only four touchdowns. 

  • CeeDee Lamb (7/110)
  • Puka Nacua (11/112)
  • Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)
  • Courtland Sutton (8/99)
  • Jordan Addison (9/128)
  • Justin Jefferson (5/79)

Without a touchdown, Doubs tends to offer low teen value in PPR formats. The Packers lost their top tight end, Tucker Kraft, last week, suggesting more chances for their wideout. He is Green Bay’s healthiest option.

Here’s a look at the Packers’ wide receiver snap counts from Week 9:

  • Romeo Doubs (92%)
  • Christian Watson (66%)
  • Malik Heath (42%)
  • Matthew Golden (37%)
  • Savion Williams (29%)

Health brings size, but Green Bay has never given him more than five targets in a game over three seasons (34 contests). Williams tends to be a gimmick player with a chance to run the ball. He comes into this week with a foot issue and a minimal resume (71 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches). 

Golden is another big-play threat who gets some targets close to the line of scrimmage, with the hope of turning a short pass into a long score (has yet to happen in his rookie season). He is battling a shoulder issue, potentially leading to him being inactive in this matchup.

Check out the best Running Back to target on tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate!

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,200)

Week 10 Fantasy Football Star: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Over his seven starts this year, Brown has been a losing fantasy investment in four games (1/8, 5/27, 2/7, and 5/43). He played well in Week 2 (6/109/1) and Week 7 (4/121/2). The Eagles have looked his way 50 times over his last six contests (8.3 per game), which is ahead of his 2024 pace (7.5 targets per game) but below his 2023 (9.3) and 2022 (8.5) seasons. His catch rate (56.8) is well below his career average (64.2% - before this season). 

2025 Wide Receiver Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Childs

Green Bay is just above the league average in wide receiver defense (251.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Offenses have gained 65.2% of their receiving yards via wideouts, but only accounted for 50% of their completions. 

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (4/45)
  • Deebo Samuel (7/44/1)
  • George Pickens (8/134/2)
  • Ja’Marr Chase (10/94/1)
  • DK Metcalf (5/55/1)
  • Roman Wilson (4/74/1)

Based on talent and expected opportunity, Brown has the tools to produce an 18.00 fantasy point game if he scores, which aligns with his salary. He missed Week 8 with a hamstring issue, but the Eagles expect him to play after turning in full practices this week. In Week 1 last season, Brown had five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown against Green Bay, but turned in an empty performance (1/10) in the postseason.

Should DFS Players Target Jalen Hurts or Jordan Love Tonight on DraftKings?

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,000)

Smith has one impact game (9/183/1) while offering two steady outcomes in Week 3 (8/60/1) and Week 5 (8/114). With AJ Brown out of the lineup against the Giants, he caught six of his nine targets for 84 yards. He is on pace to catch 94 passes for 1,250 yards (career-high) and four touchdowns (career-low). Last year, Smith played in two games (7/84 and 4/55) against the Packers. 

Smith should have a reasonable floor in targets (10, 5, 11, and 9 over the past three weeks), and he is trailing his previous resume in scoring. I like him more than Brown in this game, even with a minimal difference in salary.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/DFS