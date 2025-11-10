Best Wide Receivers on Tonight’s DraftKings Showdown Slate for Eagles vs. Packers
The Eagles have the edge in tonight's matchup in star power at wide receiver, but Green Bay may have a better chance to have multiple options hit the showdown board due to lower salaries and potentially a high chance to score.
Week 10 MNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
The Packers tend to spread the ball out to their wide receivers, with Romeo Doubs being their most trusted player this year. Christian Watson has been on the field for two games (4/85 and 2/58) while receiving four targets in both matchups. He worked his way up to WR2 in his last games based on his snap count (66%). His explosives and scoring potential make him the Packers’ top value at wide receiver in tonight’s game.
Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
After eight games, Doubs leads the Packers’ wide receivers with 34 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns on 52 targets. His only impact game (6/58/3) came in Week 4 against the struggling Cowboys’ secondary. Green Bay looked his way 33 times over their last four games (9, 8, 6, and 10) while offering steady showings in fantasy points in PPR formats (10.50, 13.20, and 16.10).
The Eagles rank 13th in wide receiver defense (249.80 fantasy points), with wideouts gaining 12.6 yards per catch and only four touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb (7/110)
- Puka Nacua (11/112)
- Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)
- Courtland Sutton (8/99)
- Jordan Addison (9/128)
- Justin Jefferson (5/79)
Without a touchdown, Doubs tends to offer low teen value in PPR formats. The Packers lost their top tight end, Tucker Kraft, last week, suggesting more chances for their wideout. He is Green Bay’s healthiest option.
Here’s a look at the Packers’ wide receiver snap counts from Week 9:
- Romeo Doubs (92%)
- Christian Watson (66%)
- Malik Heath (42%)
- Matthew Golden (37%)
- Savion Williams (29%)
Health brings size, but Green Bay has never given him more than five targets in a game over three seasons (34 contests). Williams tends to be a gimmick player with a chance to run the ball. He comes into this week with a foot issue and a minimal resume (71 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches).
Golden is another big-play threat who gets some targets close to the line of scrimmage, with the hope of turning a short pass into a long score (has yet to happen in his rookie season). He is battling a shoulder issue, potentially leading to him being inactive in this matchup.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,200)
Over his seven starts this year, Brown has been a losing fantasy investment in four games (1/8, 5/27, 2/7, and 5/43). He played well in Week 2 (6/109/1) and Week 7 (4/121/2). The Eagles have looked his way 50 times over his last six contests (8.3 per game), which is ahead of his 2024 pace (7.5 targets per game) but below his 2023 (9.3) and 2022 (8.5) seasons. His catch rate (56.8) is well below his career average (64.2% - before this season).
Green Bay is just above the league average in wide receiver defense (251.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Offenses have gained 65.2% of their receiving yards via wideouts, but only accounted for 50% of their completions.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (4/45)
- Deebo Samuel (7/44/1)
- George Pickens (8/134/2)
- Ja’Marr Chase (10/94/1)
- DK Metcalf (5/55/1)
- Roman Wilson (4/74/1)
Based on talent and expected opportunity, Brown has the tools to produce an 18.00 fantasy point game if he scores, which aligns with his salary. He missed Week 8 with a hamstring issue, but the Eagles expect him to play after turning in full practices this week. In Week 1 last season, Brown had five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown against Green Bay, but turned in an empty performance (1/10) in the postseason.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,000)
Smith has one impact game (9/183/1) while offering two steady outcomes in Week 3 (8/60/1) and Week 5 (8/114). With AJ Brown out of the lineup against the Giants, he caught six of his nine targets for 84 yards. He is on pace to catch 94 passes for 1,250 yards (career-high) and four touchdowns (career-low). Last year, Smith played in two games (7/84 and 4/55) against the Packers.
Smith should have a reasonable floor in targets (10, 5, 11, and 9 over the past three weeks), and he is trailing his previous resume in scoring. I like him more than Brown in this game, even with a minimal difference in salary.