Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For SNF: 49ers Vs. Falcons
Week 7 of Sunday Night Football will feature a highly anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta will go on the road in front of a hostile crowd in San Francisco for a notable NFC clash.
The Falcons have mustered wins in each of their last two games, looking to build on a 24-14 victory versus the Buffalo Bills in their last time out. On the other hand, the 49ers will look to avenge a Week 6 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking to bounce back from a 1-2 mark over their last three games.
This week’s primetime matchup will feature a plethora of notable storylines for PrizePicks users looking out for potential plays for some of the NFL’s top players. Here are five of the most favorable PrizePicks lines for Sunday Night Football:
Christian McCaffrey Over 45.5 Receiving Yards
Chrisitian McCaffrey’s receiving yards play presents one of the most popular lines among Sunday Night Football’s crop of players. So far this season, the 49ers star has managed 50 or more receiving yards in each of the team’s first six games amid a flurry of injuries. As George Kittle gears up for a return to San Francisco’s offense,
McCaffrey will continue a steady trend of volume and production in the 49ers’ passing game in Week 7. He’ll serve as a safe target for backup quarterback Mac Jones, who is set to make his fourth start with Brock Purdy sidelined once again.
Bijan Robinson Over 78.5 Rushing Yards
Following a quiet performance in the season opener, Atlanta has leaned on its efficient rushing attack spearheaded by superstar running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson has managed 70 yards on the ground over each of the last four games, including two outings with north of 140 rushing yards.
Given his cemented role and Atlanta’s reliance on its run game, Robinson projects to continue such a trend of production versus San Francisco’s injury-riddled defensive unit. The NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack should manage another significant performance as Robinson looks to eclipse his 78.5-yard mark on Sunday night.
Jake Tonges Over 8.5 Receiving Yards
During Kittle’s extended absence, backup tight end Jake Tonges has managed some of the best production from the tight end position among the NFC, racking up 40 yards over each of San Francisco’s last three games. With Kittle set to return on Sunday, Tonges may not see the same quantity of opportunities, but will see plenty of action as the All-Pro pass-catcher works his way back into the offense.
Monitoring his numbers so far this season, Tonges is averaging 9.0 yards per catch, implying he could muster his 8.5-yard line in just one catch.
Kendrick Bourne Over 47.5 Receiving Yards
Amid a flurry of injuries to San Francisco’s offense, veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne has emerged with two stellar performances over the 49ers’ last two matchups. After opening the season with three consecutive games of 40 or less yards through the air, Bourne mustered back-to-back 142-yard outings.
While he may not live up to his significant production, his 47.5-yard mark is quite favorable given his volume with Jones under center. Bourne should manage such a mark, with notable volume as one of San Francisco’s leading wideouts in Week 7.
Drake London Over 6.0 Receptions
Over the past two weeks, Falcons star wideout Drake London has been one of the most-targeted wide receivers in the NFL. In Week 4, he managed 10 receptions with eight catches, followed up by a 16-target, 10-catch day versus Buffalo following the team’s Week 5 bye.
London, who is fresh off back-to-back 110-yard performances, will serve as a top target for Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the Atlanta passing game. He should see opportunities early and often to build a fast start as he works to manage six or more receptions for the fourth time in six games.