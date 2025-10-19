Bijan Robinson Highlights Best DFS Showdown Plays For 49ers vs. Falcons
For DFS players, if the morning/afternoon slate did not go their way in week seven of the NFL, there is still an opportunity to bounce back in the night game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some plays and don't plays for the Sunday NFL night cap for week seven.
High price-plays (Excluding QBs)
Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey
These are two of the most expensive players in the DFS showdown, Bijan Robinson (DK:$12,200/FD:$13,400) and Christian McCaffrey (DK:$12,000/FD:$13,200) but odds are that at least one of these players will end up being in the top winning lineups. McCaffrey, in six games this year, has had 100 yards or more from scrimmage in all six games. He, like Robinson, has been a crucial part of his team’s passing attack throughout the season.
At the RB position, McCaffrey leads his team in both receiving yards and targets–444 receiving yards, 60 targets. The player with the second most targets on the team is Kendrick Bourne with 33. The 49ers' WR1, Ricky Pearsall, will also be out again, as he still deals with a knee injury. This should continue to play into McCaffrey getting high volume.
Robinson is coming off his best game of the year. In week six against the Buffalo Bills, he had 238 combined scrimmage yards. On the season, he has had 100 or more scrimmages in all games his team has played, just like McCaffrey. For a captain pick in DFS, one of these two players should be the choice.
High-price Don’t Plays
George Kittle
It is George Kittle’s (DK:$7,400/FD:$7,800) first game back, and despite his being a full participant in practice on Friday, people should refrain from plugging him into their DFS lineup. The Falcons in 2025 are allowing the fewest passing yards on that, and in that, they have been elite at guarding tight ends. The most receiving yards they have allowed to a TE1 this season was in week three against the Washington Commanders, where Zach Ertz had 21 yards.
Low-Price Plays
Casey Washington
There are a lot of high-priced players in this DFS matchup. One lower price longshot that could fill in a lineup is Atlanta Falcons WR Casey Washington (DK:$3,200/FD:$3,400)
Washington saw two targets last week and had zero receptions. In that, though he played 80% of the team’s snaps. People should pay attention to Falcons WR Darnell Mooney’s status; he is currently listed as questionable. He should have a large impact on the amount of time Washington sees the field.
Low-Price Don’t Plays
DemMarcus Robinson
At first glance, 49ers WR DeMarcus Robinson (DK:$3,400/FD:$4,400) like an intriguing low-value play for this contest, but he should be avoided. Last week, he recorded two catches on three targets for 44 yards. This was his highest receiving total of the season, and it came with a massive decrease in volume. In week five, he played in 85% of snaps. With the return of Jauan Jennings in week six, he played in just 19% of snaps. This low volume from Robinson is enough to stay away from him going into this game, as Jennings is slated to play.