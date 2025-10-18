Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey Lead Star-Studded Falcons and 49ers Matchup on SNF in Week 7
The Falcons come off a great win over the Buffalo Bills at home, extending their winning streak to two games. They travel cross-country this week to face the overachieving San Francisco 49ers (125 points scored and 128 points allowed), who are in a three-way tie at 4-2 in the NFC West.
Atlanta lacks wide receiver depth while riding an impact run and an improving defense. The 49ers have gotten surprising results from Mac Jones with Brock Purdy. His previous experience with Kendrick Bourne produced impressive stats in back-to-back contests (10/142 and 5/142 with 20 combined targets), helping San Francisco cover the loss of Ricky Pearsall. George Kittle will play this week, pushing Jake Tonges back to a reserve rotational role.
Falcons vs. 49ers Game Info
TV: NBC
Time: 8:20 PM EST
Odds (DraftKings): San Francisco -2.5 points
Over/Under: 47.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 7, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Falcons and 49ers:
Over five games this year, Penix has been much better at home (890 combined yards with five touchdowns over three starts), highlighted by his completion rate (67.0) and yards per pass attempt (8.6). The Vikings and Panthers closed his passing window, leading to no touchdowns, a 54.4 completion percentage, and 5.4 yards per pass attempt.
DraftKings set his over/under at 220.5 passing yards (-112), which is well above his two road starts (135 and 172 yards). I have him on a path to pass for 224 passing yards. The prop market expects him to post fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-160).
The 49ers faced Sam Darnold (150/0), Spencer Rattler (207/3), Kyle Murray (159/1), Trevor Lawrence (159/1), Matthew Stafford (389/3), and 256/2) over the first six weeks.
After a monster game (238 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches), DraftKings set Robinson’s over/under at 75.5 rushing yards (-114o). He beat that level only twice this season (22/143 and 19/170/1). Last season, Robinson ran for over 80 yards in 10 of his final 12 starts while averaging 19.75 rushes, about 20% higher than this year (16.6). He is -155 to score an anytime touchdown.
The 49ers allowed the 21st most fantasy points to running backs (137.10), with Travis Etienne (125 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch), Kyren Williams (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches), and Alvin Kamara (120 combined yards and six catches) posting the best outcomes. San Francisco lost their top linebacker (Fred Warner) last week, which should be a win for the Falcons' run game.
Christian McCaffrey finished between 49 and 69 yards in his six starts with a floor of 17 carries in five games. His over/under in rushing yards (61.5) at DraftKings falls in the middle of his rushing range due to averaging only 3.1 yards per carry. He is -160 to score an anytime touchdown.
When reviewing the Falcons’ running back defense data, there should be one aspect that should shine in favor of McCaffrey. Atlanta has allowed 4.5 yards per rush to backs despite ranking second in fantasy points allowed (90.60 – five games) in PPR formats. Over their last three contests, the Panthers, Commanders, and Bills’ rushing gained 304 yards on 61 carries (5.0 YPR).
Mac Jones is will get George Kittle back this week, and Jauan Jennings isn’t on the injury reports despite battling rib issues. I have the 49ers passer on a path to pass for 239 yards, just below DraftKings' over/under (242.5 yards). He is expected to deliver over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-135o).
The Falcons have yet to allow over 180 yards passing this year, with three teams delivering two passing touchdowns or more (TB – 167/3, WAS – 156/2, and BUF – 180/2). In their other two matchups, Atlanta defended J.J. McCarthy (158/0) and Bryce Young (121/0).
All my receiving projections for the 49ers’ receiving options are relatively close to DraftKings, except for Christian McCaffrey (46.5 – I set his bar at 33 yards with six catches).
Atlanta’s defense hasn’t allowed more than four catches to any back or over 19 running back receiving yards. The Bills’ backs had the most success (3/30/1).
The Falcons expect Darnell Mooney to play. I have him rated higher in receiving yards (58) than DraftKings (35.5) due to the lack of other viable receiving options behind Drake London, but he could have snap count risk. My line for the Falcons' top wideout (74) almost matched his prop line (73.5). Three wide receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 9/124, Puka Nacua – 10/85/1, and Davante Adams – 5/88) gained over 80 yards against the 49ers.