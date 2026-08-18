BMW Championship PGA DFS Sleepers: Look for Sung Jae Im to Continue his Revival

This week, the 2026 BMW Championship heads to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, for the second and penultimate stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The field features the top 50 players in the standings, joining Scottie Scheffler after he absolutely ran away with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, winning by eight shots. When this week is over, only 30 players will remain for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake, where the biggest payouts of the playoffs will be on the line.

The PGA Tour last visited Bellerive for the 2018 PGA Championship, where Brooks Koepka held off Tiger Woods to win another major and further cement his status as one of golf's biggest stars. Bellerive will play as a par 70 at just over 7,400 yards, with several long par 4s stretching from 475 to more than 500 yards.

The tree-lined fairways and wide greens don't offer much depth, so approach play and accuracy will matter. My key stats this week are Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, par-4 scoring from 450-500 yards, and bunker play, particularly sand-save percentage. With the top 50 players in the field, there should be more opportunities for some of the lower-priced names to make a run up the leaderboard. But this is still a major-championship venue, and experience should matter. There are 19 players in the field who competed at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Sung Jae Im (DK $7,000) (FD $8,700)



Sungjae Im has been uncharacteristically inconsistent for much of this season, but his game has started to turn around. His ball-striking has been trending in the right direction after a stretch of tournaments where he repeatedly lost strokes to the field from Tee-to-Green. He’s now back around his season average in that category, which is a good sign heading into Bellerive. Im also ranks 31st on Tour in sand-save percentage, a stat that could come into play this week.

Im played his way into the BMW Championship with a T5 last week, but he’ll need another strong showing to keep his season alive. He currently sits 40th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning East Lake is far from a guarantee. With his ball-striking coming around and his season on the line, I expect Im to be aggressive this week and give himself plenty of chances to pile up birdies.

Check out this week's top DraftKings play!

Justin Rose (DK $6,800) (FD $8,200)

Justin Rose plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Justin Rose has lost some of his shine from a daily fantasy perspective after making a habit of contending at majors over the past 18 months. That doesn’t mean the game has disappeared, though. Rose still ranks inside the Top 50 on Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green among 161 players, and he may have found something on Sunday in Memphis. He fired a 64, the lowest final round of the tournament, on a day when the conditions gave just about everyone trouble. (Scottie Scheffler shot a 66, but he doesn't really count when we're talking about everyone.)

Rose also has some valuable course history at Bellerive. He’s one of the 19 players in this field who competed here at the 2018 PGA Championship, where he finished T19. He was also one of just seven players to shoot in the 60s in all four rounds, giving him another reason to feel comfortable returning to a course where he’s already had success.

Gary Woodland (DK $6,600) (FD $7,700)

Gary Woodland is worth a look at his bargain price, especially with his history at Bellerive. He finished T6 at the 2018 PGA Championship after opening with a 64 and 66 for a 130, giving him the 36-hole lead and setting a PGA Championship record for the lowest score through two rounds at the time. Woodland couldn't hold on, as Brooks Koepka came from behind to win the tournament, but the former major champion clearly knows how to navigate Bellerive.

Koepka eventually broke Woodland's 36-hole scoring record the following year with a 128 at the 2019 PGA Championship. He won't be standing in Woodland's way this week, though. At his current price, Woodland is an intriguing value play with a proven track record at the course.

Check out this week's top FanDuel plays!

Bud Cauley (DK $6,600) (FD $6,900)

Bud Cauley lines up his putt on the 10th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cauley just keeps pumping out results and the daily fantasy gods just don’t seem to move him up in price. Yes the fields are getting harder, but Cauley has held his own in tough fields, finishing T18 at the Open, and T12 last week at the Fedex St. Jude Championship. He’s been great from Tee-to-Green ranking 24th on Tour this season, and gains across all the categories that comprise that stat (Off-the-Tee, Approach, and around-the green)

