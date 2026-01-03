Brock Purdy, George Kittle And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For 49ers Vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, kicking off Week 18 on the back end of a two-game slate. Saturday night’s matchup comes with immense implications for both sides, with the NFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 seed on the line. Scenarios for both sides will present favorable PrizePicks lines for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the weekend. Here are the five top plays for PrizePicks users for the NFC West division title game:

Christian McCaffrey Over 68.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey has sustained MVP-caliber production during his 2025 campaign, entering Week 18 leading the 49ers offense in both rushing and receiving. The star running back has shined in more of a traditional ‘bell-cow’ role over his last two games, racking up 257 yards on the ground over 44 carries, a role he projects to sustain against the Seahawks on Saturday night. A stout Seattle run defense will provide a tough matchup for McCaffrey, but considering his volume and a favorable 68.5-yard line, I’m confident in his PrizePicks play for Week 18.

George Kittle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 49ers received good news in the receiving corps, despite an injury to star wideout Ricky Pearsall. George Kittle is slated to suit up after coming into the week with a questionable tag on the injury report, looking to continue a stellar streak of production in the passing game. Kittle has eclipsed 64 yards through the air in each of his last six games, averaging over 80 receiving yards during that span. Coming into Saturday night’s game as San Francisco’s leading option in the passing game, he should manage to build on his recent streak of output and close the regular season on a high note.

Brock Purdy Over 244.5 Passing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy has posted some of the top production of any quarterback in the NFL over the last three games, leading the 49ers to crucial wins during that time. Over that span, Purdy has thrown for at least 295 yards in each game, posting 13 touchdowns. The quarterback projects to sustain his recent trend in Saturday night’s matchup, despite Seattle entering Week 18 boasting the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. The volume of San Francisco’s passing attack should help him eclipse his 244.5-yard mark.

Sam Darnold Over 241.5 Passing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass while scrambling against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Seahawks offense has sustained solid play in the passing game despite the unit’s share of turnovers. Quarterback Sam Darnold checks into Week 18 ranked fifth in the league in passing yards, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,850 yards and 25 touchdowns to this point of the season. Considering San Francisco’s struggles against the pass, ranked as the No. 25 pass defense in the NFL. The 49ers defense has allowed 250 passing yards in each of their last two games, a trend that should persist in Week 18.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 95.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Third-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL this season, leading the league in receiving yardage coming into Saturday night’s game. Through 16 games, Njigba has hauled in 113 passes for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 106.8 yards per game. In a favorable matchup against San Francisco’s secondary, Njigba should manage to close the season with another stellar performance.

