Perfect DFS Showdown Lineup for Seahawks-49ers: Stack Brock Purdy with this Wideout

We are welcoming some awesome Saturday NFL Football today as College Football nears its end. We have two division-deciding games, and the second of the two will feature the Seahawks at the 49ers. Much of the year, the NFC West has been a battle between Seattle and Los Angeles. However, we now enter Week 18 with the 49ers newly in the fold, with a shot at a home playoff game. The game will be great, and so we will provide you the best DFS Showdown strategy to leverage on FanDuel.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold vs Brock Purdy

Sam Darnold last faced the 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Season. Surely, much has changed since then, but he did struggle, passing for just (150) Yards with 0 Touchdowns and Interceptions. The 49ers are just 21st versus Quarterbacks, so today should only see better football from Darnold. He is averaging (15.41) FanDuel Points per Game.

The @49ers are leading the league in PPG (35.7) since Brock Purdy's return 🔥#FTTB pic.twitter.com/uA9BlWkzZv — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 31, 2025

Brock Purdy is playing as the Best Quarterback in the NFL at the moment. Purdy has (33.0) FanDuel Points per Game over his last three games. These last three games did come against three units all in the Bottom-10 versus Quarterbacks. The Seahawks are 10th versus Quarterbacks.

In Week 1, Purdy put up (18.78) Points on the Seahawks. Again, this was a long time ago. We expect a moderate game from Purdy, but with a higher ceiling than Darnold. He will be without Kittle, but we worry little given their vast depth chart.

Start Brock Purdy over Sam Darnold.

Best Running Back Picks

Kenneth Walker runs in a split with Zach Charbonnet. He will have a slightly higher yardage projection than Charbonnet. In fact, they have nearly identical fantasy output on the year. In this case, I do prefer Charbonnet as he will have a near 2-to-1 Red Zone Scoring Probability. I have Charbonnet around 50%, while Walker is just under 30% to find the endzone. The 49ers are 16th versus Running Backs.

Christian McCaffrey is a high-volume item, which makes him usable in any given matchup. He will have about a 2/3rds chance to score tonight with a high chance of 100+ Total Yards. He will be owned in most lineups, but we have to use him anyway.

The Seahawks are 1st versus Running Backs, but McCaffrey adds a unique dynamic as a dual-threat option. In his last game against Seattle, McCaffrey has (142) Total Yards.

Best Running Back Picks:

Christian McCaffrey

Zach Charbonnet

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is playing to records with a 45% Target Share on the season. However, his touchdown probability will find itself much lower, around a 1/3rd chance to happen. The 49ers are 20th versus Wide Receivers and the upside will still find itself very high for a high-volume player. He can always be considered.

Cooper Kupp is the distant WR2 in Seattle. His Target Share is about 16% and Kupp will have a sub-15% chance to score a Touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed is explosive, but he has not added the volume that many have hoped to see. He expects to play to a 10% Target Share, being very boom-or-bust. For that reason, he could be played, but with high risk, and moderate reward.

Ricky Pearsall, when healthy, has played to a Target Share beyond 30%. However, he is on the injury report this week. The 49ers expect Pearsall to play. He is a more volatile player, but the ceiling of high-volume may be worth it. The Seahawks do provide a challenge, ranking 6th versus Wide Receivers.

Jauan Jennings may have a lower volume, around 15-20%, but his Touchdown upside is huge. Jennings has (1.3) Red Zone Targets per Game for (7) Total Touchdowns, or (0.5) per Game.

Best Wide Receiver Picks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ricky Pearsall

Jauan Jennings

Tight End: AJ Barner vs Jake Tonges

AJ Barner lacks tremendous pass-catching volume, but he is a nice Red Zone Threat. Barner averages (0.9) Red Zone Touches and (0.4) Touchdowns per Game. The 49ers are only 26th versus Tight Ends. Barner is on our must-start list for Week 18.

George Kittle explains why Jake Tonges is the 49ers’ best tight end. pic.twitter.com/Sb23sIjUOx — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 1, 2026

Jake Tonges will play to a nice workload with Kittle likely out. We expect a 15-20% Target Share, being the same in the Red Zone. Tonges is priced very nicely, with FanDuel and DraftKings hedging their bets in the case that Kittle were active. The Seahawks are just 23rd versus Tight Ends.

Both AJ Barner and Jake Tonges are great value plays.

Best Sleeper Picks

Rashid Shaheed

He is a borderline sleeper, but I would call him that in my book. Shaheed is one of the fastest players in the NFL. He is a classic DeSean Jackson type that may have a few short passes, topped by one long-ball. Shaheed is also known among the best kick returners in the NFL, so just maybe...

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson has consistently played as this teams WR3. He plays anywhere from 30-45% of snaps in most weeks. Robinson does have (2) Receptions over each of his last three games. He may provide volume to save salary.

Defense/Special Teams

Neither unit is playable tonight. The Seahawks are a high-end defense, but the 49ers counter as the FPI #1 Offense in the NFL. As for the flip side, the 49ers are a bottom-half defense.

Kicker: Jason Myers vs Eddy Pineiro

Jason Myers is the #1 Kicker in the NFL. He is only 88.6% accurate, or about average. He does have tremendous volume of (2.8) Attempts per Game. Santa Clara does expect some light rain, on and off, with elevated wind, touching on 10-15 MPH. Myers is a risk versus reward item.

Eddy Pineiro is 96.4% accurate on the season, with (2.1) Attempts per Game. He has very similar status to Myers, but replacing volume with accuracy.

Both kickers are viable in salary saving strategy.

