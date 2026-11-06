Brock Purdy & Kyren Williams Headline the Best NFL Week 9 DFS Cash Game Plays

In NFL DFS cash games, tournament players spend their week chasing low-owned lottery tickets and praying for long shots to come through. DFS players have to understand that it isn't about bragging rights. It's strictly about building a lineup with a floor so high, it refuses to fail. Week 9 hands us a slate packed with mispriced volume, secure workloads and upside value plays. So let's lock in those guaranteed touches and look forward to some good football while getting paid at the same time.

Quarterbacks: Pay for Production, Not Just Potential

When choosing a cash game QB, secure volume and defensive matchup leverage are critical. Dual-threat upside is a plus, but safe point-per-dollar efficiency is mandatory.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers ($6,800 DraftKings/ $8,5000 FanDuel)

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a Week 8 bye, Purdy leads the slate in point-per-dollar projection among upper-tier QB's. The 49ers carry the highest implied team total on the main slate (30.75 points) as a 10-point home favorite against Las Vegas. The Raiders have surrendered 33.8 points per game over their past six games. Purdy is projected for 21.1 points on DraftKings with top-tier passing efficiency out of extra-prep bye week.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($6,500 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expect Prescott to have a high amount of passing attempts as the Cowboys love to let him push the ball downfield to his dynamic targets. He'll have a high pass-attempt script in a matchup with a slate-leading 51.5 over/under against the Colts. The Cowboys project for a 28.75 implied point total. Prescott faces a struggling Colts secondary that has lacked defensive pressure in recent weeks.

Running Backs: Volume Is King

Cash game running backs require a minimum of 15-20 bankable touches, heavy red-zone usage and guaranteed involvement regardless of game flow.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($10,000 DraftKings)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibbs averages close to 18+ touches per game with a huge target share out of the backfield. Detroit is a 7-point road favorite against Miami in a game with a 50.5 total. Gibbs holds the highest overall projection on the main slate (31.9 projected DraftKings points).

Kenneth Walker III ($9,000 DraftKings)

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker III's projection for Week 9 is 21.5 carries to go along with 4 targets with an expected heavy role in goal line situations. The Chiefs are 9.5-point home favorites over the Jets with a 28.5 implied team total. This is a perfect positive script for running back volume.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams ($7,600 DraftKings)

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anchoring a high-floor backfield, Williams remains a bedrock cash option, thanks to his consistent 80%+ snap share and a bankable 18-to-22 touch projection. As 5.5-point favorites against a vulnerable defense, the Rams' game script favors sustained ground volume and goal-line opportunities.

Wide Receivers: Target Share Matters

For cash games, skip splashy deep-threat and prioritize high-floor receivers commanding at least a 22-25% target share with high-percentage short-to-intermediate routes.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams ($8,800 DraftKings)

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) gets past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) and runs for a touchdown in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua commands a 30% target share with double-digit target expectations weekly. He possesses a high PPR floor against a leaky Washington secondary. Nacua projects for 23.6 DraftKings points, offering 5x-plus value without touchdown dependency.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys ($8,300 DraftKings/ $8,800 FanDuel)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after catching a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are looking for target-share security at the top end, Lamb offers one of the safest floors on the slate. Facing a Colts defense prone to giving up high completion volume, Lamb is locked into double-digit target expectations that provides rock-solid PPR floor without needing multiple touchdowns to reach value.

Tight Ends: Find Reliable Volume at a Discount

Unless you are paying up for elite volume players like Trey McBride (11.5 projected targets at $7,700), cash games favor low-salary tight ends who secures 5+ targets to free up cap space elsewhere.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals ($7,700 DraftKings)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McBride is top floor at his position and functions as Arizona's focal point in the passing game. His 19.1 projected DraftKings points on 11.5 targets and 41+ routes run should produce nice results, depending on game flow.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans ($3,200 DraftKings)

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schultz averages 4.7 receptions per game, coming off 9 catches on 12 targets across his last 2 contests. Schultz functions as C.J. Stroud's primary short-yardage safety valve. The Texans will face a Chargers defense allowing 6 catches per game to tight ends.

Defense/Special Teams: Don't Overpay for the Matchup

Seattle Seahawks DST ($3,800 DraftKings)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are 10.5-point home favorites over Arizona. The Cardinals have an implied total of just 16 points. High pressure rate and a positive game script should force the Cardinals into obvious passing situations, driving up sack and turnover floors.

Philadelphia Eagles DST ($2,500 DraftKings)

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) huddles with the defense before a play against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have a near-minimum salary facing a low total game environment (39.5 over/under) against the Giants. Paying down to $2,500 at DST is optimal for cash games this week in order to fit top-end volume at running back and receiver.

Week 9 Cash Game DraftKings Lineup

Position Player Team DraftKings Salary QB Brock Purdy SF 49ers $6,800 RB Kyren Williams LA Rams $7,600 RB Kenneth Walker III KC Chiefs $9,000 WR Puka Nacua LA Rams $8,800 WR Keenan Allen Colts $5,500 WR Malik Washington Dolphins $4,200 TE Dalton Schultz Texans $3,200 FLEX Greg Dulcich Dolphins $2,400 DST Eagles Eagles $2,500 TOTAL $50,000

Note: Reflects exact salary-fit positioning on DraftKings.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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