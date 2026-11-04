Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Start Kirk Cousins, Sit Bryce Young

The following projections touch on the quarterback position for Week 9 fantasy football. Risers feature Joe Burrow and Pat Mahomes. Fallers include Deshaun Watson and Michael Penix Jr. Use the numbers below to guide your crucial start-sit decision. It may make all the difference.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Joe Burrow is coming off a stunning six-touchdown performance in Week 8. He has now entered the MVP conversation and is in a fantasy realm that puts him in contention with Josh Allen and Brock Purdy for QB1 status.

Pat Mahomes is a must-start; there's no question about it. He has at least 2 passing touchdowns in five of seven games. The Jets are expected to be inferior to the Chiefs in Week 9, and the projection above reflects that once all the data points have been crunched.

Jayden Daniels offers too much upside to bench, despite a tougher Rams matchup. He is expected to lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards in Week 9, with 49.5 yards, right around his season average.

High-Upside Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Sam Darnold is a quarterback I love in Week 9. He faces the second-worst pass defense, and that will be the easiest matchup Darnold has seen this season.

CJ Stroud is on a Pro Bowl charge, featuring 11 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. I also expect Nico Collins to raise his game after resting during his Week 8 bye.

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Fade These Quarterbacks

Bryce Young has a huge disadvantage this week. The Panthers allow the most pressure in the NFL, and the Broncos generate pressure at the third-highest rate. Young hasn't historically been great in these situations.

Bo Nix is playing the same really bad football this season. I'm not sure playing in Carolina, two time zones east, will lead to a sudden breakout game.

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Sleeper of the Week

Kirk Cousins' volume has gotten to a point where he is matchup-proof. The Raiders score six passing touchdowns for every rushing touchdown in the red zone. Cousins ranks third in passing yards. The 49ers rank 18th in EPA per pass allowed, while the Raiders rank 7th.

Week 9 Projected Statistical Leaders

Passing Attempts: Joe Burrow (41.8)

Completions: Joe Burrow (26.4)

Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (297.0)

Passing Touchdowns: Brock Purdy (2.88)

Interceptions: Josh Allen (0.94)

Rushing Attempts: Jayden Daniels (8.7)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (49.5)

Anytime Touchdown: Josh Allen (24.0%)

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