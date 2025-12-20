Bryce Young to Jalen Coker Feature 4 Under-the-Radar Week 16 DFS Lineup Stacks

Some of the best lineup stacks in the NFL include some of the best duos that we all know. There is Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb, Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, and Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans. The list grows endless, but it is a proven path to success in Daily Fantasy Football. If we project a team to have high-scoring upside in any given week, we can stack their Quarterback with their Wide Receiver(s) and capitalize via touchdowns. These are some good lineup stacks in Week 16.

Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions are at home, most importantly. They are also taking on a 26th ranked Steelers defense versus Quarterbacks. Their best defender has been Joey Porter Jr., but he gives no worry to St. Brown. Porter Jr. will see a lot of Jameson Williams.

The Steelers are 21st versus Wide Receivers. They have improved of recent, but the Lions, at home, are relentless. I would play St. Brown in a week of rather tough WR/CB Matchups. His ceiling is higher than any Wide Receiver in the game.

Justin Herbert/Ladd McConkey

To be clear, I do not mind stacking Keenan Allen or Quentin Johnston, if active. The Cowboys are 32nd versus Wide Receivers, and they have remained this bad gate-to-wire. They shift all defenders around the field and they are all disappointing. From our perspective, they will be promising. The Cowboys are also 32nd versus Quarterbacks, and we get a domed game where both teams thrive on turf.

Tyler Shough/Chris Olave

Since the start of last season, Sam Darnold has a 118.9 passer rating when trailing by one score in the fourth quarter



Only Tyler Shough (127.6) and Bo Nix (121.4) have higher ratings among QBs with 20+ attempts in such scenarios pic.twitter.com/e8rKZShJMe — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 19, 2025

DeVaughn Vele is out for the season, as is Devin Neal while Alvin Kamara remains out. The volume must go somewhere and, though the Saints may be a bad offense this week, volume is volume. The Jets are actually better than expected as 14th versus Wide Receivers. They are 22nd versus Quarterbacks.

I would not be fooled by solid defensive statistics. The Jets are not good, and their record shows it. This could get fun, playing indoors in New Orleans. The Jets roster nobody worth shutting down Olave, by any means. His Target Share will be well over 30%.

Bryce Young/Jalen Coker

like Jalen Coker is amazingly talented pic.twitter.com/DbolqjCxOy — 🎄 (@ThomasWrrld) December 14, 2025

Someone has got to catch the ball, right? Tetairoa McMillan is questionable to play and, even if he does play, he matches up very poorly with Jamel Dean. McMillan has (6) Targets over his last two games and this all points to an uptick for Jalen Coker.

Coker has 4+ Targets in each of his last five games. He is outdoing Xavier Legette for WR2 duities. The Buccaneers are 31st versus Quarterbacks and 16th versus Wide Receivers, much thanks to Dean as the NFL's leading cornerback.

