De'Von Achane and Every Player That Builds the Perfect DraftKings Lineup in Week 10,
If you want to win big money playing on DraftKings, the quickest way to do it is by participating in GPP tournaments. However, they aren't easy to win. You'll be competing against a ton of people, including the best of the best. In order to win one of these low-risk, high-reward tournaments, you have to have a nearly perfect lineup. This is the perfect GPP lineup on DraftKings in Week 10.
Week 10 QuarterBack Pick: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
DraftKings Salary: $5,900
Goff was an easy pick here with a matchup against the Washington Commanders coming off a loss. No team active this week has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Lions are also coming off a loss. This year, after Detroit's previous two losses, Goff has totaled 575 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Week 10 Running Back Pick: De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Salary: $7,400
Achane is as high-upside of a running back as there is, and he has a great matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With the Bills favored to win this game comfortably, that should mean even more snaps and targets for Achane.
Week 10 Running Back Pick: Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
DraftKings Salary: $6,500
Judkins is matched up against the New York Jets, who just traded away their top run stopper and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. This is also a game that the Browns should win, which means more rushing attempts for Judkins, not that they have much of a passing attack to rely on anyway.
Week 10 Wide Receiver Pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
DraftKings Salary: $8,400
We paid up for St. Brown to stack him with Goff. In order to win a GPP, you almost have to hit on the top stack for the week, and we are betting on this duo.
Week 10 Wide Receiver Pick: Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
DraftKings Salary: $5,300
Robinson isn't usually the kind of player we would target in a GPP, but we like him this week in a great matchup against the Chicago Bears. They are allowing the third-most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers, and he should see a ton of targets in this game. At this price, he's a great option.
Week 10 Wide Receiver Pick: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
DraftKings Salary: $4,700
Washington is far too cheap this week for the Jags' likely WR1 in Week 10. The only reason we say likely is because of the addition of Jakobi Meyers, who could be a wild card, but we don't expect him to play a ton after just joining the team mid-week. Brian Thomas Jr and Dyami Brown are both injured and questionable for this week, and Washington was playing ahead of them anyway.
Week 10 Tight End Pick: Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
DraftKings Salary: $3,600
Schultz is a cheap option with proven fantasy value with the best possible matchup on the week against the Jags. Davis Mills starting at quarterback could also give him an added boost as he tends to rely on his tight ends more than CJ Stroud does.
Week 10 Flex Pick: Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
DraftKings Salary: $5,300
Walker has fallen out of favor with fantasy owners, but he has a ton of upside. We went with him as a high-upside contrarian option with a price that fit into our salary cap.
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams: Cleveland Browns
DraftKings Salary: $2,900
The Browns are playing against the New York Jets and are a cheaper option than you would expect. No need to overthink this one. A good defense against the Jets is fantasy gold.