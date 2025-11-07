Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Quinshon Judkins Vs. Jaylen Warren
Welcome to another Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 10!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Quinshon Judkins against the New York Jets or Jaylen Warren against the Los Angeles Chargers. Judkins is having a great rookie season after missing the first two weeks, while Warren has had a great season of his own while holding off rookie Kaleb Johnson (and Kenneth Gainwell) for the Steelers RB1 job.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 10 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Quinshon Judkins vs. Jaylen Warren this week.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Ranked as RB21 on the year, Judkins has had an impressive rookie season thus far. Playing for an awful Cleveland Browns team, Judkins has rushed for 486 yards and five touchdowns. He’s carried the ball 18 or more times in four of his seven games this season, and should be in for a similar workload as he’s coming out of the bye healthy and without an injury designation after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 8.
Judkins doesn't have much competition for carries in the Browns offense, so he more or less has a stranglehold on running back touches for Cleveland.
Judkins will get to play a Jets team this week that just traded their two best defensive players – including star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The Jets were already allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, so Judkins should be able to do some damage in a plus matchup this week as the Jets have obviously turned their eye to the 2026 season.
RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren is RB20 on the year after starting the year in what was expected to be a timeshare with Johnson. He’s actually had to battle Gainwell more than Johnson for Pittsburgh’s RB1 role, but he’s done so ably and has rushed for 404 yards to go with 193 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
The only place where things get dicey for Warren is if Gainwell factors in. Warren usually sees somewhere around 15-18 touches per game, but the variance of a few Gainwell touches here and there can cut into Warren's potential fantasy production.
Warren’s matchup isn’t awful, but it’s not quite as good as Judkins’ as he’ll play a Chargers defense that is right in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing defense. They’ve allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, while allowing the 13th-fewest yards per game to the position.
The Verdict
While I like Warren’s floor due to his pass catching ability, I don’t love his competition for carries in Gainwell. Judkins has a much clearer path to 15-plus touches, and also has a better matchup this week. With a few things going in his favor, all signs are pointing Judkins’ way for me this week.
I’m locking in Quinshon Judkins over Jaylen Warren for Week 10.