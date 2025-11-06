Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Tre Tucker vs Parker Washington
Tre Tucker is playing football tonight (Thursday) against the Broncos. We must answer the question that many of you are scrambling to answer — should you start Tre Tucker? He is the WR1 on the Raiders, but he also a bit of risk to unpack. On the other hand, you may have picked up Parker Washington as a Week 10 fill-in, projecting a potentially big role against the Texans. Should you start him? Let's find out.
The Case for Tre Tucker
Tucker has 43 Targets (18% Target Share), 32 Receptions, 426 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns through 8 Games. This slots him in as the WR22 in Fantasy Football. It is a fabulous mark and one that can grow with the departure of Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders do run a spread offense, so Tucker will never exceed a 25% Target Share, but he may now touch over 20%. Tucker will be the WR1, although he will be the #2 pass catcher behind Brock Bowers.
I am one that loves to talk opportunity. Does Tucker have it in the Red Zone? Tucker has 5-of-34 Team Red Zone Targets. However, he does have an Average Depth of Reception of 13.3 Yards. This mark is above average and that means that he is very explosive and can score on big plays. In fact, 2-of-4 touchdowns on his season have come from outside of the Red Zone.
We now will evaluate his matchup versus the Broncos. They play heavy man coverage, which slots Tucker against everyone as he play no one single route tree. As for Tucker versus a man look, it is not worrisome. He is just as good versus man or zone coverage.
The Raiders expect to be held under 20 Points this week, meaning that the touchdown upside for Tucker will be low. We can expect high volume of targets, but with limited touchdown upside. Nonetheless, 5+ Receptions are very much in play, which very well may bet over 70 Yards.
The Case for Parker Washington
Washington is an interesting case. He was recently a hot name of the waiver wire until the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers yesterday. What could have seen Washington as the WR1 this week could slot him down to WR3, if Brian Thomas Jr. plays.
Much of this week, Washington has been the WR3. In 8 Games, he has 42 Targets, 25 Receptions, 297 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. The output is lesser than that of Tucker, however the same in targets despite a lower standing on the depth chart.
We must look to Week 10 and decipher the role of Washington.
Thomas Jr. is purely questionable to play. It seems more likely than not that he will be active, but it is unknown.
Meyers is going to play. It is a matter of how quickly Meyers can get up to speed in this offense. Naturally, we can expect his workload to fall well below his end result. Meyers could be expected to snap anywhere from 30% to 70% of team snaps, we really do not know.
Washington will ultimately be a player with a high range of outcomes, especially at this point in time. He could be the WR1 if Thomas Jr. is out. That would net him an upside of 8-10 Targets. We could also see Washington be targeted as the WR3, in which he has 3-4 Targets.
Washington will face the Texans this week and that matchup will be brutal. The Texans are an elite secondary every which way you put it. Washington needs volume for viability.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Tre Tucker vs Parker Washington
We always talk risk. Washington carries a tremendous amount of risk. We do not know what his role is going to be. Whether if Thomas Jr. does, or does not play, we still will not fully know what to expect.
The volatility is massive for Washington, but upside is also high. It is a classic risk/reward debate. If we are looking for high upside, Washington could be viable but, remember, the matchup is tough.
Tucker is going to step into a Thursday Night Football matchup that will be moderate. The Broncos are known to be an elite defensive unit, but in the WR vs CB realm, Tucker can find success. They must protect Geno Smith, but even then, Tucker can get open fast thus making quick passes happen with success.
Tucker has the higher upside, less risk, and on the short week, I would not even bother gambling on whether Thomas Jr. is hurt and elevates the role of Washington.
Start Tre Tucker for Less-Risk and Good Upside