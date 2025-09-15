Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Stock Watch After Season Debut
The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-2 during Week 2 of the NFL season, suffering a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. In a game with few bright spots, rookie running back managed to make noise in his NFL debut.
The Browns signed Judkins to a four-year, $11.4 million contract following a turbulent offseason. The 36th overall pick was listed as questionable entering Sunday’s contest, but finished the game as the team’s rushing leader in his first contest.
Quinshon Judkins’ Promising Week 1 Showing
The Browns’ running back group has raised its share of question marks throughout the offseason, after adding Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the draft. Judkins carved out a notable role in his first game and was efficient with 27% of the offensive snaps.
Quinshon Judkins Stat-Line: 10 Carries, 61 Yards, 3 Receptions, 13 Yards
Jerome Ford Stat-Line: 6 Carries, 31 Yards, 5 Receptions, 23 Yards
Dylan Sampson Stat-Line: 4 Carries, 6 Yards, 3 Receptions, 13 Yards, 1 TD
Despite posting just 20 snaps, Judkins received 10 of 22 carries (45%) in the Cleveland backfield. He notched 10.1 fantasy points in PPR formatted leagues, which vastly exceeded projections. The real question lies in the consistency of his volume. If he can maintain his efficient play, his volume will continue to rise over coming weeks.
Why Judkins Showed Out
Despite missing the majority of the offseason and appearing in just his first practice before his debut on Sunday, Judkins received the majority of the carries in Cleveland’s offense and ran with them, pun intended. The second-rounder showed off the explosiveness that made him one of the highest touted backs in his class, while flashing receiving versatility out of the backfield.
Paired with a solid run-blocking offensive line, Judkins was efficient in his role and potentially grabbed the starting role in the Browns’ running back room by the horns.
The Verdict: Buy, Sell or Hold
Owners in need of running back help should certainly consider buying low on Judkins. His value is slated to boom over coming weeks, should his production continue to trend positively. Over the next several weeks, Judkins’ fantasy owners could sell notably high for the rookie running back.
Browns RB Fantasy Outlook
Adding another back to an already crowded backfield likely hurts the stock of both Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson. But for Judkins, his stock is likely to continue elevating, should he see similar volume in Cleveland’s rushing attack.
Entering a Week 3 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, Judkins has an opportunity to produce versus one of the league’s best defenses through the first two weeks of action.