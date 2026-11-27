Week 12 Fantasy Football: NFL DFS GPP Tournament Top Plays Featuring CJ Stroud & Nico Collins
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As we approach the Week 12 NFL Sunday slate, big opportunities are there to cash-in on a large GPP-tournament. There are plenty of different strategies DFS participants can apply to be successful. Metrics such as snap share, volume, and red-zone usage are just a few of the underlying factors that could determine who to insert into your lineup. The final decision will come down to whether you are willing to fork over the money for each player at his listed price. So, put on your seatbelts, and get prepared because if Week 12 ends anything like it started, we are in for a wild ride!
Quarterbacks
C.J. Stroud: Houston Texans
A quarterback who has displayed elite passing upside, Stroud uses a combination of passing volume and touchdown scoring potential that gives him a legitimate ceiling. He is very capable of hitting the 300-yard bonus on DraftKings if he can find his playmakers downfield for chunk plays. Even though the Ravens aren't the worst team when giving up chunk plays, they are susceptible as their defense has given up 29.2 points per game over their six straight losses. If Stroud gets ample time in the pocket, he could be the next quarterback to hang 30 points on their defense en route to a huge fantasy output.
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings
Now an elite weekly option in DFS contests, Cousins prepares to face one of his former teams. One of the only downsides to his game is that his rushing floor is pretty much non-existent, but the familiarity of working out of Kevin O'Connell's quarterback-friendly system gives him a massive ceiling. Cousins has already proven he is capable of breaking a slate, recording three touchdown passes in four games already this year. Don't abandon him because of the dismal performance he had last week against the 49ers. Expect him to bounce back against the struggling Dirty Birds who are 3-7 and giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Running Backs
Derrick Henry: Baltimore Ravens
Having reached the end zone in all eleven of the Ravens' contests, Henry will likely score again against a stout Texans defense who are right there in the middle of the pack at 15th for the most touchdown allowed to running backs. Henry's undeniable workload makes him a fantasy gem as he ranks second among NFL running backs in rushing touchdowns and third in carries. He already has three multi-touchdown performance this season, and he can give DFS participants 100+ yards and 2 to 3 touchdowns in any given game which is a statline that can win tournaments outright.
Bhayshul Tuten: Jacksonville Jaguars
As the ultimate dual-threat back, Tuten has emerged and has earned the bulk of the workload in the Jaguars backfield. His ability to score on the ground and through the air makes him a high-value play, especially in PPR-formats. Tuten faces a Titans' defense he has already destroyed back in Week 10 when he had 29 touches and 113 yards from scrimmage. Be sure to check on his injury status before game time due o him dealing with ankle/foot issues during practice this week.
Wide Receivers
Deebo Samuel: San Francisco 49ers
The ultimate weapon at Kyle Shanahan's disposal, Samuels can do plenty of damage on limited touches. He's averaging just 3.9 targets and 2 rushing attempts per game in 2026. The perfect example came in Week 10 against a Dallas defense that allowed Samuel to gain 109 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns on only 6 touches. He should be able to bounce back against a Seattle defense that completely shut him down back in Week 5 as they held him to only 2.5 fantasy points.
Nico Collins: Houston Texans
Collins's success usually depends on the flow of the game, and whether or not the Texans are playing from behind. Stroud likes to target Collins early and often, and he is targeted on 21.6% of his dropbacks this season. His baseline target volume is around 5 to 7 per game, but if he doesn't turn one of those catches into a chunk play or doesn't find the end zone, it could become a quiet day for him and his owners. The positive is that he will face a porous Baltimore secondary that ranks 25th in receiving yards allowed. Collins' after-the-catch physicality should be on full display if Stroud can get him the ball in space.
Tight Ends
Brenton Strange: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Titans' defense has allowed opposing tight ends to have their ay all season, and it should be no different with Strange, Having already scored a touchdown the first time these division rivals faced off, Strange could provide ample production once again as the Titans have allowed the 6th most receiving fantasy points per game and 4th-mot fantasy points per opportunity to tight ends. Also considering the fact Parker Washington doesn't play due to injury will should funnel more targets in his direction.
Isaiah Likely: New York Giants
His ability to stretch the seam vertically gives him plenty of leverage against a Colts defense that has allowed opposing tight ends to exploit zone coverage and soft spots. Also, losing track of tight ends in the red-zone may continue to be a problem as it has been a glaring weakness as the Colts rank 26th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed, surrendering 8 to the tight end position. If the Giants are able to get inside the 20-yard line, Likely has a very high probability of scoring on every single passing play.
Salary-Saving Plays
Jakobi Myers: Jacksonville Jaguars
With Parker Washington expected to sit out, Meyers becomes Trevor Lawrence's most trusted option. His cheap salary will allow DFS participants to use salary on other positions if needed. He ranks among the top players in points-per-dollar averaging 12.0 per contest on DraftKings, but he has a great chance of exceeding his average against a mediocre Titans' defense.
Justice Hill: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens offense has struggled and has been one-dimensional due to the injury situation at the most important position on the field. They have counted on Henry to carry the team, but not being able to move the ball consistently through the air has hurt them, but the silver lining was Hill's fantasy stock rising as a legitimate safety valve and checkdown option. His pass-catching role aligns with the Ravens playing from behind as he should be able to rack up plenty of YAC in addition to any rushing attempts he gets. Henry was placed in concussion protocol, and if for any reason he can't go, Hill could become a key play as a salary-saver in Week 12.
Week 12 Conclusion: Tournament-Winning Plays
Looking at the Week 12 slate, there is plenty of potential for high-scoring shootouts and favorable game environments. It can be challenging trying to find the right mix of elite players with high-salaries and low-costing options who can produce regardless of price. Finding the right combination of players is key to finishing in the top percentile in large GPP-tournaments, and there are plenty of intriguing options to choose.
Player
Position
Team
Matchup
DraftKings
FanDuel
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
vs. BAL
$6,500
$7,500
Kirk Cousins
QB
MIN
vs. ATL
$5,800
$7,200
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
@ HOU
$6,700
$8,200
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAX
vs. TEN
$7,300
$6,700
Deebo Samuel
WR
SF
vs. SEA
$5,500
$6,200
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
vs. BAL
$7,100
$7,600
Isaiah Likely
BAL
NYG
@ IND
$5,900
$6,200
Brenton Strange
TE
JAX
vs. TEN
$4,100
$5,100
Jakobi Meyers
WR
JAX
vs. TEN
$4,500
$5,800
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
@ HOU
$5,200
$5,500
All odds and projection provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.