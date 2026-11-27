As we approach the Week 12 NFL Sunday slate, big opportunities are there to cash-in on a large GPP-tournament. There are plenty of different strategies DFS participants can apply to be successful. Metrics such as snap share, volume, and red-zone usage are just a few of the underlying factors that could determine who to insert into your lineup. The final decision will come down to whether you are willing to fork over the money for each player at his listed price. So, put on your seatbelts, and get prepared because if Week 12 ends anything like it started, we are in for a wild ride!

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud: Houston Texans

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quarterback who has displayed elite passing upside, Stroud uses a combination of passing volume and touchdown scoring potential that gives him a legitimate ceiling. He is very capable of hitting the 300-yard bonus on DraftKings if he can find his playmakers downfield for chunk plays. Even though the Ravens aren't the worst team when giving up chunk plays, they are susceptible as their defense has given up 29.2 points per game over their six straight losses. If Stroud gets ample time in the pocket, he could be the next quarterback to hang 30 points on their defense en route to a huge fantasy output.

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now an elite weekly option in DFS contests, Cousins prepares to face one of his former teams. One of the only downsides to his game is that his rushing floor is pretty much non-existent, but the familiarity of working out of Kevin O'Connell's quarterback-friendly system gives him a massive ceiling. Cousins has already proven he is capable of breaking a slate, recording three touchdown passes in four games already this year. Don't abandon him because of the dismal performance he had last week against the 49ers. Expect him to bounce back against the struggling Dirty Birds who are 3-7 and giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry: Baltimore Ravens

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) practices before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having reached the end zone in all eleven of the Ravens' contests, Henry will likely score again against a stout Texans defense who are right there in the middle of the pack at 15th for the most touchdown allowed to running backs. Henry's undeniable workload makes him a fantasy gem as he ranks second among NFL running backs in rushing touchdowns and third in carries. He already has three multi-touchdown performance this season, and he can give DFS participants 100+ yards and 2 to 3 touchdowns in any given game which is a statline that can win tournaments outright.

Bhayshul Tuten: Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the ultimate dual-threat back, Tuten has emerged and has earned the bulk of the workload in the Jaguars backfield. His ability to score on the ground and through the air makes him a high-value play, especially in PPR-formats. Tuten faces a Titans' defense he has already destroyed back in Week 10 when he had 29 touches and 113 yards from scrimmage. Be sure to check on his injury status before game time due o him dealing with ankle/foot issues during practice this week.

Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel: San Francisco 49ers

The ultimate weapon at Kyle Shanahan's disposal, Samuels can do plenty of damage on limited touches. He's averaging just 3.9 targets and 2 rushing attempts per game in 2026. The perfect example came in Week 10 against a Dallas defense that allowed Samuel to gain 109 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns on only 6 touches. He should be able to bounce back against a Seattle defense that completely shut him down back in Week 5 as they held him to only 2.5 fantasy points.

Nico Collins: Houston Texans

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins's success usually depends on the flow of the game, and whether or not the Texans are playing from behind. Stroud likes to target Collins early and often, and he is targeted on 21.6% of his dropbacks this season. His baseline target volume is around 5 to 7 per game, but if he doesn't turn one of those catches into a chunk play or doesn't find the end zone, it could become a quiet day for him and his owners. The positive is that he will face a porous Baltimore secondary that ranks 25th in receiving yards allowed. Collins' after-the-catch physicality should be on full display if Stroud can get him the ball in space.

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange: Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a pass for 5 yards during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans' defense has allowed opposing tight ends to have their ay all season, and it should be no different with Strange, Having already scored a touchdown the first time these division rivals faced off, Strange could provide ample production once again as the Titans have allowed the 6th most receiving fantasy points per game and 4th-mot fantasy points per opportunity to tight ends. Also considering the fact Parker Washington doesn't play due to injury will should funnel more targets in his direction.

Isaiah Likely: New York Giants

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His ability to stretch the seam vertically gives him plenty of leverage against a Colts defense that has allowed opposing tight ends to exploit zone coverage and soft spots. Also, losing track of tight ends in the red-zone may continue to be a problem as it has been a glaring weakness as the Colts rank 26th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed, surrendering 8 to the tight end position. If the Giants are able to get inside the 20-yard line, Likely has a very high probability of scoring on every single passing play.

Salary-Saving Plays

Jakobi Myers: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Parker Washington expected to sit out, Meyers becomes Trevor Lawrence's most trusted option. His cheap salary will allow DFS participants to use salary on other positions if needed. He ranks among the top players in points-per-dollar averaging 12.0 per contest on DraftKings, but he has a great chance of exceeding his average against a mediocre Titans' defense.

Justice Hill: Baltimore Ravens

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) in the first quarter by at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens offense has struggled and has been one-dimensional due to the injury situation at the most important position on the field. They have counted on Henry to carry the team, but not being able to move the ball consistently through the air has hurt them, but the silver lining was Hill's fantasy stock rising as a legitimate safety valve and checkdown option. His pass-catching role aligns with the Ravens playing from behind as he should be able to rack up plenty of YAC in addition to any rushing attempts he gets. Henry was placed in concussion protocol, and if for any reason he can't go, Hill could become a key play as a salary-saver in Week 12.

Week 12 Conclusion: Tournament-Winning Plays

Looking at the Week 12 slate, there is plenty of potential for high-scoring shootouts and favorable game environments. It can be challenging trying to find the right mix of elite players with high-salaries and low-costing options who can produce regardless of price. Finding the right combination of players is key to finishing in the top percentile in large GPP-tournaments, and there are plenty of intriguing options to choose.

Player Position Team Matchup DraftKings FanDuel C.J. Stroud QB HOU vs. BAL $6,500 $7,500 Kirk Cousins QB MIN vs. ATL $5,800 $7,200 Derrick Henry RB BAL @ HOU $6,700 $8,200 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX vs. TEN $7,300 $6,700 Deebo Samuel WR SF vs. SEA $5,500 $6,200 Nico Collins WR HOU vs. BAL $7,100 $7,600 Isaiah Likely BAL NYG @ IND $5,900 $6,200 Brenton Strange TE JAX vs. TEN $4,100 $5,100 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX vs. TEN $4,500 $5,800 Justice Hill RB BAL @ HOU $5,200 $5,500

All odds and projection provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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