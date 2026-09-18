Caleb Williams Leads These High-Upside NFL DFS Fantasy Football GPP Plays for Week 2

With Week 1 officially in the books, fantasy managers finally have real, high-leverage usage data and other useful information to separate actual volume from projections. Winning large-field guaranteed prize pools (GPPs) isn't about picking the safest projections, but about chasing ceiling, capitalizing on leverage, and structuring precise game-stacks.

What Makes a Tournament Play?

Celing over Floor: Target players capable of multi-touchdown, slate-breaking spike weeks over low-upside, high-floor options.

Leverage & Expected Ownership: Pinpoint high-upside players who will be rostered at lower percentages than their true outcome distribution warrants.

Game Environment & Correlation: Focus on games with fast pace and high point totals, pairing signal-callers with their top pass-catchers and bring-back options.

Top GPP Plays for NFL Week 2

Caleb Williams/QB, Chicago Bears

DraftKings: $6,800/FanDuel $7,900

Caleb Williams after the #Bears’ 59-37 win:



“This is going to be kind of our worst game. I know points don’t necessarily show that, but execution, the blocking, the penalties, all these different things.”



Not satisfied. pic.twitter.com/rLR5MwF0CW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 13, 2026

Williams brings game-breaking dual-threat upside after piling up 260 yards, 65 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns in Chicago's massive 59-point opener. Rather than treating him as a standard mid-range option, build around his rushing floor and pair him with one or two Bears pass-catchers to capture the full scoring ceiling of this explosive offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba/WR, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings: $6,600/FanDuel $7,400

"He might be the best receiver I've ever seen other than Jerry Rice." The Guru on Jaxon Smith-Njigba 👀 #Seahawks #JSN #FantasyFootball



Is it too early to call JSN a future Hall of Famer?



➡️ https://t.co/RCehjQM0HT@DrakeFantasy @Fantasy_Guru pic.twitter.com/QISEd1oVam — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) September 16, 2026

Smith-Njigba enters Week 2 coming off an eye-popping 11-target performance, turning those looks into 8 receptions, 122 yards, and a touchdown. His huge 64.7% target share in Week 1 demonstrates immense usage potential. Facing Arizona, JSN offers the ultimate tournament profile: elite, concentrated volume mixed with explosive big-play potential.

Parker Washington/WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

DraftKings: $4,500/FanDuel $5,600

Parker Washington



Every catch from his Week 1 performance… pic.twitter.com/idKEvsZAki — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico) September 14, 2026

Washington provides an ideal path to Jacksonville's passing offense without requiring a top-tier investment. He converted six targets into 5 receptions, 83 yards, and a touchdown in Week 1. The primary appeal here is salary flexibility. If his price remains modest relative to his role, he unlocks elite spend-up options at running back or quarterback while retaining a legitimate receiving ceiling.

Chris Olave/WR, New Orleans Saints

DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel $7,600

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olave's Week 1 underlying metrics were impossible to ignore as he had 13 targets with 10 catches, and 182 receiving yards. Despite the outstanding box score, he failed to find the end zone. Tournament players should look past the missing touchdown, as that unmatched target volume and deep-yardage profile lays the groundwork for a huge multi-touchdown outcome in Week 2.

C.J. Stroud/QB, Houston Texans

DraftKings: $7,100/FanDuel: $8,100

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud represents an ideal main slate tournament anchor in a high-total matchup against the Bengals. His elite passing efficiency and ability to push the ball downfield gives him a enormous yardage and multi-touchdown ceiling in what should be a fast-paced affair.

De'Von Achane/RB, Miami Dolphins

DraftKings: $7,400/FanDuel $8,500

OC Bobby Slowik on De’Von Achane, via @schadjoe:



"We don’t want to leave a game with De’Von Achane only having 14 touches." pic.twitter.com/oCqMemPsOW — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 17, 2026

Achane takes the crown as the highest-ceiling tournament running back on the Sunday main slate. His unrivaled home-run speed means he can break the entire slate on just 12-15 total touches via big-play variance and heavy passing-game involvement.

Johnathon Taylor/RB, Indianapolis Colts

DraftKings: $7,600/FanDuel: $8,300

Jonathan Taylor in the loss vs. Ravens:



— 22 Touches

— 121 Total Yards

— 5.2 Yards per Carry

— 2 TDs

— 1 Fumble Lost



Thank you JT for actually showing up and trying to carry this offense. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ry2ixsZSvi — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) September 13, 2026

Taylor stands out as a high-volume feature back facing the Chiefs. If his projected ownership stays low due to a tough opponent narrative, he provides huge leverage through a heavy goal-line load and overall carry consolidation.

Marvin Harrison Jr./WR Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings: $6,700/FanDuel: $7,300

Jacoby Brissett speaks on the lack of production from Marvin Harrison Jr.



“There's a reason why he's double covered.”



🎥 from @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/DgClZY5fRZ — Andrew Bernson (@andrewbernson) September 16, 2026

Harrison Jr. provides ideal direct correlation in a potential high-scoring divisional matchup against Seattle. Coming off a strong underlying target profile, his deep-threat ability and red-zone prowess ,akes hima prime bounce-back candidate capable of slate-breaking scoring output. It's just a matter of time before Harrison Jr. has that defining breakout performance.

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Best Game-Script Scenario Play

A fast-paced, high-scoring shootout where Cincinnati's air attack keeps pressure on Houston, forcing Stroud to aggressively push the ball downfield across all four quarters.

Best Low-Owned Value Play

Parker Washington: DK: $4,500/FD: $5,600

Washington's cap-friendly salary frees up critical roster space, allowing you to comfortably pair spend-up studs like C.J. Stroud and De'Von Achane while still securing a pass-catcher with a proven 80+ yard ceiling.

Tournament Strategy

The core distinction between GPP tournaments and cash games is that you aren't simply trying to build the safest team. The objective in-large field events is to assemble lineups capable of hitting an outcome at the extreme high end of their projections. By utilizing precise points across DraftKings and FanDuel, you can optimize salary allocation to fit multiple ceiling plays on the Sunday main slate.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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