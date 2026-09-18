Caleb Williams Leads These High-Upside NFL DFS Fantasy Football GPP Plays for Week 2
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With Week 1 officially in the books, fantasy managers finally have real, high-leverage usage data and other useful information to separate actual volume from projections. Winning large-field guaranteed prize pools (GPPs) isn't about picking the safest projections, but about chasing ceiling, capitalizing on leverage, and structuring precise game-stacks.
What Makes a Tournament Play?
Celing over Floor: Target players capable of multi-touchdown, slate-breaking spike weeks over low-upside, high-floor options.
Leverage & Expected Ownership: Pinpoint high-upside players who will be rostered at lower percentages than their true outcome distribution warrants.
Game Environment & Correlation: Focus on games with fast pace and high point totals, pairing signal-callers with their top pass-catchers and bring-back options.
Top GPP Plays for NFL Week 2
Caleb Williams/QB, Chicago Bears
DraftKings: $6,800/FanDuel $7,900
Williams brings game-breaking dual-threat upside after piling up 260 yards, 65 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns in Chicago's massive 59-point opener. Rather than treating him as a standard mid-range option, build around his rushing floor and pair him with one or two Bears pass-catchers to capture the full scoring ceiling of this explosive offense.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba/WR, Seattle Seahawks
DraftKings: $6,600/FanDuel $7,400
Smith-Njigba enters Week 2 coming off an eye-popping 11-target performance, turning those looks into 8 receptions, 122 yards, and a touchdown. His huge 64.7% target share in Week 1 demonstrates immense usage potential. Facing Arizona, JSN offers the ultimate tournament profile: elite, concentrated volume mixed with explosive big-play potential.
Parker Washington/WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
DraftKings: $4,500/FanDuel $5,600
Washington provides an ideal path to Jacksonville's passing offense without requiring a top-tier investment. He converted six targets into 5 receptions, 83 yards, and a touchdown in Week 1. The primary appeal here is salary flexibility. If his price remains modest relative to his role, he unlocks elite spend-up options at running back or quarterback while retaining a legitimate receiving ceiling.
Chris Olave/WR, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel $7,600
Olave's Week 1 underlying metrics were impossible to ignore as he had 13 targets with 10 catches, and 182 receiving yards. Despite the outstanding box score, he failed to find the end zone. Tournament players should look past the missing touchdown, as that unmatched target volume and deep-yardage profile lays the groundwork for a huge multi-touchdown outcome in Week 2.
C.J. Stroud/QB, Houston Texans
DraftKings: $7,100/FanDuel: $8,100
Stroud represents an ideal main slate tournament anchor in a high-total matchup against the Bengals. His elite passing efficiency and ability to push the ball downfield gives him a enormous yardage and multi-touchdown ceiling in what should be a fast-paced affair.
De'Von Achane/RB, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings: $7,400/FanDuel $8,500
Achane takes the crown as the highest-ceiling tournament running back on the Sunday main slate. His unrivaled home-run speed means he can break the entire slate on just 12-15 total touches via big-play variance and heavy passing-game involvement.
Johnathon Taylor/RB, Indianapolis Colts
DraftKings: $7,600/FanDuel: $8,300
Taylor stands out as a high-volume feature back facing the Chiefs. If his projected ownership stays low due to a tough opponent narrative, he provides huge leverage through a heavy goal-line load and overall carry consolidation.
Marvin Harrison Jr./WR Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings: $6,700/FanDuel: $7,300
Harrison Jr. provides ideal direct correlation in a potential high-scoring divisional matchup against Seattle. Coming off a strong underlying target profile, his deep-threat ability and red-zone prowess ,akes hima prime bounce-back candidate capable of slate-breaking scoring output. It's just a matter of time before Harrison Jr. has that defining breakout performance.
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Best Game-Script Scenario Play
A fast-paced, high-scoring shootout where Cincinnati's air attack keeps pressure on Houston, forcing Stroud to aggressively push the ball downfield across all four quarters.
Best Low-Owned Value Play
Parker Washington: DK: $4,500/FD: $5,600
Washington's cap-friendly salary frees up critical roster space, allowing you to comfortably pair spend-up studs like C.J. Stroud and De'Von Achane while still securing a pass-catcher with a proven 80+ yard ceiling.
Tournament Strategy
The core distinction between GPP tournaments and cash games is that you aren't simply trying to build the safest team. The objective in-large field events is to assemble lineups capable of hitting an outcome at the extreme high end of their projections. By utilizing precise points across DraftKings and FanDuel, you can optimize salary allocation to fit multiple ceiling plays on the Sunday main slate.
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.