Week 2 Fantasy Buy-Low Players: Make An Offer For De’Von Achane

Week 2: Sleepers | Busts | Players to trade for

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start improving your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low right now before their value rises. For all your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Trade Targets Week 2

De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins: Achane scored just 10.6 points in Week 1, and the Dolphins' offense looked bad. As a result, some fantasy managers might be open to dealing him. Here’s the good news: He played 47 snaps, and no other Dolphins running back played more than 15 (Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright had just four touches apiece). Achane accounted for 11 of Miami's 12 RB carries (91.7%), all five backfield targets and all three red-zone opportunities. With that kind of volume, I’m not worried about a subpar Week 1.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Much like Achane, Judkins is in a bad offense that will result in some bad stat lines. That was the case in Week 1, when he was held to 14 touches and just seven fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Jaguars. He did see a near 37% touch share in the game, though, and the Browns lost Dylan Sampson, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Based on his projected featured role, I’d look to buy low on Judkins right now.

Drake London, WR, Falcons: London was a dud last week, at least in fantasy, as he was held to two catches for 29 yards against the Steelers. It wasn’t his fault, though, as the Falcons had to start third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. His stats should be far more respectable when Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. return, however, so now might be the time to make an offer at some sort of discount. His stock could fall further if Rush starts again in Week 2.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders: Surprisingly, McLaurin was held to just two catches and 3.4 fantasy points in Week 1, while teammates Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams combined for eight catches and 31.9 fantasy points. Things will get better for the talented veteran, perhaps starting this week against the Cowboys' lackluster defense. McLaurin already had a rapport with his quarterback Jayden Daniels, so I’d look to acquire him now before his stock begins to rise.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears: Full disclosure … I don’t think most managers will look to trade Loveland after one bad week. Still, it doesn’t hurt to check in on the manager who has him and see if they’re willing to move him. While he did post a goose egg against the Panthers, he also finished with an 87% snap rate and 89% route rate. Things will soon improve, so it might be the only time you’ll be able to make an offer for Loveland that isn’t completely scoffed at.