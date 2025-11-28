Cam Ward, Chimere Dike Feature Sneaky Week 13 DFS Lineup Stacks with High-Upside
By stacking two players in Daily Fantasy Football, you find yourself maximizing the upside of that combination. It is a higher risk, but a higher reward. This is commong strategy in tournament formats. If I predict the Chiefs, for an example, to have a 30+ point affair, I can stack Pat Mahomes and Rashee Rice. If they do score 30+ points, there is a good chance that Mahomes and Rice hit 1.5x, or better, of their salary. These are some great stacks to use this week.
Josh Allen/Khalil Shakir
It is no secret that Allen is a Fantasy Football phenom. Any given week, Allen has the ability to lead all Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football as the top performer. This week, Allen faces a 26th ranked Steelers defense versus Quarterbacks.
Shakir is the WR1 for the Bills and he will get the 29th ranked Steelers defense versus Wide Receivers. They are 32nd in Receiving Yards Allowed per Game. In the slot, Brandin Echols will have the defensive task. He is the far-worst Steelers cornerback. In the Red Zone, Shakir is with a 25% Target Share, catching 70% of those balls that come his way.
Jacoby Brissett/Trey McBride
Brissett is throwing for well-over (300) Yards per Game over his (6) Game tenure. He has twice done this without Marvin Harrison Jr. This is a solidified elite passing offense in the NFL. Brissett should be priced among Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but he is not. We will take advantage of that.
The Buccaneers are 26th versus Quarterbacks and they are also just a mid-tier unit versus the Tight End. For that reason, we love McBride. He has a 29% Red Zone Target Share and he is the #1 Red Zone Tight End in the NFL. For an offense that throws for over (300) Yards per Game, McBride has 100+ Yard upside.
Drake Maye/Stefon Diggs
The Giants have one elite cornerback — Cordale Flott. The rest of the bunch are very bad, so be frank. The Giants are 26th versus Wide Receivers, allowing (167) Yards per Game to the position. As for Diggs, he has a 22% Target Share and about (57) Yards per Game. This is a high-leverage spot and so 70+ yards is in his outlook with 100+ yard upside.
As for Maye, he gets a Giants team that is 31st versus Quarterbacks. The MVP candidate is a very safe play week-over-week.
Bo Nix/Courtland Sutton
The Commanders are a plummeting team, ranking 31st in Total Defense and 28th in Points Allowed. We can expect Nix to air it out to the benefit of his WR1, Courtland Sutton. He has surged ahead of Troy Franklin for the clear-lead in team receiving yards (648).
If you would like to save money, Franklin is also a stack option. He has the team lead in Targets (78) and Red Zone Targets (14).
Cam Ward/Chimere Dike
The Titans have found a diamond in the rough, literally. Dike is shooting for the NFL record in all-purpose yards and he has surged to be the Titans WR1, for the most part. Dike leads the team in Red Zone Targets (9). He also has more targets over his last three games than he had over the prior ten weeks.
The Jaguars are 29th versus Quarterbacks and 28th versus Wide Receivers. TIAA Bank Stadium has also ranked Top-3 in Home Field Advantage over the past five years, so a road game may very well favor a Titans upset.