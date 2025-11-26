Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Including Jacoby Brissett & Cam Ward
It would be ideal to have a quarterback whom you could plug into your lineup every single week without concern; however, that's not always the case for most fantasy owners. A lot of the time, we have to plug in whichever quarterback we believe will have the best week based on the matchup and other factors. In that case, we have to stream our quarterbacks. We are here to help you with that. These are the top quarterback streaming options for Week 13.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Brissett is not only a great streaming option this week, but he should be considered a QB1 in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and Brissett has been on fire and throwing the ball a ton.
In six games this season, he has completed 175 of 262 passes, with his lowest attempts in a game being 31. He has also thrown at least two touchdowns in five of six games this season. Over the past two games alone, he has thrown for 769 yards and three TDs, while completing 80 of 106 pass attempts. We expect him to have another monster game in Week 13. If he is available on your waivers, he shouldn't be, but he is in far too many leagues. Don't be afraid to plug him in this week.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward has been much improved in the past few weeks, and a big part of that is his sudden willingness to run the ball. Suddenly, he has rushed for more than 30 yards in each of the past two weeks, for a total of 70 yards and a touchdown, after rushing for just 46 yards and no touchdowns for the entire season. During that span, he has also completed 64.9% and 66.7% of his passes in Week 11 and Week 12. Last week, he threw for 256 yards and a TD, and added 37 yards and a TD on the ground. In Week 13, he plays the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Shough hasn't been terrible. Over the past two weeks, he has thrown for 525 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. We wouldn't expect a huge game out of him, but he could be a decent option in Superflex leagues if you are looking for a starting option.