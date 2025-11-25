Michael Wilson, Khalil Shakir, and 4 More Wide Receivers to Start With Confidence in Week 13
Week 13 is here, and it's time to set our fantasy football lineups. There are no bye weeks this week because of the holiday, so we have a lot more options than we've had in a while. We're going to have to decide which wide receivers we are going to put into our lineups. These are the wide receivers you should be starting in Week 13.
Start Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, in Week 13
It's hard to imagine how we don't go back to Wilson this week. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards. Of course, Marvin Harrison Jr has been out over the past two weeks, but it seems likely that Harrison will miss at least one more game due to his appendectomy. Even if Harrison does surprisingly return, we'd still leave Wilson in our starting lineups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Start Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills, in Week 13
Shakir has been up and down this season. The past two weeks have been the most extreme example of that, with him catching one pass for -3 yards in Week 11 and eight passes for 110 yards in Week 12. This should be a great week for him against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The 164 receptions and 2,029 receiving yards they've allowed to receivers this season are both the most in the NFL, which is exactly where Shakir thrives.
Start Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, in Week 13
It is understandable if you are afraid to go back to Williams after he gave you nothing last week. He also has a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers. We are here to tell you not to bench Williams over one bad game. Over the previous three games, he had 14 of 20 targets for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He's always going to be a bit of a boom-or-bust player, but you can't panic and bench him after every down game.
Start Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, in Week 13
It's been tough to decide between Sutton and Troy Franklin as of late, but we are going with Sutton here. We love the matchup against the Washington Commanders this week, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Washington has allowed 13 receiving TDs to wideouts this season. Only four teams have allowed more. That plays directly to Sutton's strengths.
Start Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 13
Despite a down game in Week 12, we still view Meyers as the WR1 in Jacksonville, and he should continue to get more involved as he spends more time in the system. The Jags play the Tennessee Titans this week, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position this season.