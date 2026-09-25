Chase Brown Headlines the Week 3 Fantasy Football DFS Cash Game Targets

Building a winning cash-game lineup (head-to-heads, 50/50's, and double-ups) requires a fundamentally different mindset than constructing a tournament build. Rather than chasing unpredictable multi-touchdown ceilings or volatile big-play options, cash games demand high-floor profiles, secure workload distribution, predictable target volume, and salary efficiency.

With a 13-game main slate on tap for Sunday, high totals anchored by high tempo environments like the Ravens vs. Cowboys provide key indicators for point expectation and offensive efficiency. Below is a positional blueprint and metric breakdown for building a rock-solid Week 3 DFS cash-game roster.

Jonathan Taylor/RB/$7,800 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Taylor continues to operate as the main cog in the Colts offensive attack, as he routinely eclipses a 70% snap share while commanding virtually all high-value goal-line carries. His guaranteed work on early downs and inside the 10-yard line gives him one of the safest volume baselines on the main slate.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points/17.8 Expected Touches/Targets: 19-22 touches (3-4 targets) Red-Zone Usage: 82% of team high-value touches (inside the 10) Value Rating: 2.28x ($/Point)

Cash Game Outlook: Taylor's combination of guaranteed carry volume and exclusive goal-line usage ensures a double-digit floor even without explosive plays. If he finds the end zone, his ceiling effortlessly crosses 20+ points, making him an ideal cash-game anchor.

Chase Brown/RB/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Brown has locked in a bell-cow role in the Bengals' backfield, ranking near the top of the league in Expected Fantasy Points per game (17.8 XFP/G). As small favorites against a Pittsburgh defense giving up over 115 rushing yards per game to backs, Brown's role in both the rushing and passing attacks offers a high floor.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points/16.5 Expected Touches/Targets: 16-19 touches (4+ targets) Snap/Route share: 68% snap share/58% route share Red Zone Usage: 75% backfield red-zone share

Cash Game Outlook: Even with slight underperformance relative to his underlying usage metrics, Brown's volume in both rushing and receiving provides an incredible safety margin at a sub-$7,000 price point.

Jaxon Smith Njigba/WR/$6,800 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Smith-Njigba commands a top-tier target share in an offense operating at a high neutral pass rate. His short-to-intermediate route tree keeps his catch rate exceptionally high, giving him incredible full-PPR floor stability on DraftKings.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2 Expected Touches/Targets: 8-10 targets Snap/Route Share: 88% snap share/92% route share Red-Zone Usage: 28% team target share inside the 20

Cash Game Outlook: High target concentration and a high catch rate makes Smith-Njigba a cash staple. He doesn't rely on rare 50-yard deep shots to hit his projections, relying on steady, drive-extending target volume.

Amon-Ra St. Brown/WR/$8,100 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Operating in an offense with a high implied team total at home in Ford Field, St. Brown's first-read target share guarantees target volume regardless of opponent coverage schemes.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5 Expected Touches/Targets: 9-11 targets Snap/Route Share: 91% snap share/95% route share Red-zone usage: 32% red-zone target share

Cash Game Outlook: St. Brown's PPR baseline is arguably the safest among all wide receivers on the slate. His ability to rack up 6-8 quick catches provides immediate floor security before accounting for yardage or touchdowns.

Trey McBride/TE/$5,400 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: McBride leads all tight ends on the main slate in target share and routes run per pass attempt. In an offense that routinely utilizes him as the primary option across the middle, his volume mirrors a high-end WR2 at a fraction of the cost.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8 Expected Touches/Targets: 7-9 Targets Snap/Route Share: 85% Snap Share/82% Route Share Red-Zone Usage: 25% Target Share inside the 20

Cash Game Outlook: Tight end is often a position where rosters bleed points. Paying up for McBride's wide receiver-like target share insulates your lineup against a zero at the position.

Dalton Kincaid/TE/$4,800 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Operating in a high-scoring Buffalo offense, Kincaid offers ideal salary efficiency. His involvement in intermediate routes and high-leverage red-zone packages provides a consistent fantasy floor at a manageable price tag.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8 Expected Touches/Targets: 6-8 Snap/Route Share: 76% snap share/72% route share Red-Zone Usage: 22% target share inside the 20

Cash Game Outlook: At under $5,000 on DraftKings, Kincaid's projected 13.8 points makes him one of the best point-per-dollar values at tight end, allowing you to pay up for high-volume running backs.

Patrick Mahomes/QB/$6,900 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Mahomes offers elite floor stability paired with an efficient salary. Operating in an offense averaging over 30 points per game, his baseline passing volume and red-zone efficiency makes him a safe option to lock into cash builds.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4 Expected Touches/Targets: 35+ pass attemots/3-4 rushing attempts Snap/Route Share: 100% Snap Share Red-Zone Usage: 68% passing attempt rate inside the 10 Value rating: 2.81x ($/Point)

Cash Game Outlook: Mahomes rarely turns the ball over or posts collapse games. His consistent 250+ yard passing floor and multi-touchdown expectation provides a dependable anchor at quarterback.

Kyler Murray/QB/$6,400 (DraftKings)

Why He's a Cash Play: Murray's rushing baseline elevates his cash floor significantly. Providing 30-50 rushing yards on a weekly basis is equivalent to an extra passing touchdown in DraftKings scoring, insulating his overall output even if his passing numbers face resistance.

Key Metrics: Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6 Expected Touches/Targets: 32 pass attempts /6-8 rushing attempts Snap/Route Share: 100% Snap Share Red-Zone Usage: 25% team rushing attempts inside the 10 Value Rating: 2.90x ($/Point)

Cash Game Outlook: Murray's dual-threat ability makes him a preferred cash play when saving salary at quarterback. His rushing attempts provides a reliable floor that pocket-passers at similar price points cannot replicate.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

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Week 3 Cash Game Strategy

By anchoring your Week 3 cash-game strategy in workload certainty, primary target shares, and floor-maximizing positional guidelines, you eliminate the volatile variance that typically derails contest builds. Focusing on high touch counts, heavy target shares, and safe salary options gives your lineup a dependable floor.