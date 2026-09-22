Fantasy Football Injury Update: Kyler Murray is a Must Start in His Return From Concussion Protocol

Kyler Murray is set to start in week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after clearing concussion protocol.

Murray’s return against the struggling 0-2 Bucs makes two-time Pro Bowler an enticing option in week 3 and in the weeks to follow.

Kyler Murray is a Must Start in Week 3

Murray’s Vikings debut couldn’t have gone any worse. On his first pass attempt, Murray threw a ball out of desperation and was easily intercepted. To add insult to injury, Murray would suffer a concussion after taking a vicious hit while attempting to slide on a run. Even with a disastrous debut, Murray is an enticing Fantasy option in his return from concussion protocol.

Murray returns against a Bucs team that is struggling against opposing QBs. The Bucs numbers against opposing QBs look good on paper as they rank middle of the pack in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but digging deep into it reveals the Bucs struggles.

The Bucs faced off against a great QB in Joe Burrow in week 1 and held him to 15.4 Fantasy points. Burrow took a back seat in that game as the Bengals jumped to an early lead and turned to Chase Brown to close out the game. What stands out the most in the Bucs’ early season struggles was making the previously lifeless Deshaun Watson look like a Pro-Bowl quarterback. Watson had wide-open receivers throughout the game in a rainy Tampa Bay and finished the game with 19.7 Fantasy points.

Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!



CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

The Bucs is the perfect opponent for Murray to return against and prove his form after a disappointing debut. Murray will have Justin Jefferson, who looks to be back in his All-Pro form, along with T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison at his disposal against a Bucs defense that allows 28 points per game, ninth worst in the league. Murray should also see short fields that will lead to more touchdown opportunities as Tampa Bay have turned the ball over five times this season, tied for second most in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson eats an illegal hands to the face but still turns Jaylon Johnson around and picks up a few yards after the catch. pic.twitter.com/6jOjuMcAqp — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 21, 2026

Murray’s Season-Long Fantasy Outlook

Murray is a must start in week 3 against the disappointing Bucs, but Fantasy managers may want to keep the Vikings quarterback around for weeks to follow.

In the following four games after the Bucs matchup, Murray will play the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Every team except for the Saints ranked in the top-ten in Fantasy points per game against opposing QBs. The Lions and Colts are in the top three allowing 33.0 and 27.0 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks. The favorable matchups down the road makes Murray a viable Fantasy option and should be snatched up off the waiver wire if he’s available in your league.

Murray’s Vikings debut couldn’t have gone any worse and may have turned off Fantasy managers from looking towards the former Arizona Cardinal’s direction, but investing in Murray here may turn out to be worthwhile. The Vikings are firing on all cylinders and face an easy Fantasy-quarterback schedule, which makes Murray an intriguing Fantasy option in week 3 and the weeks to follow.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News