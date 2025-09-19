Jordan Mason And Ricky Pearsall Headline Week 3 DFS Values On DraftKings And FanDuel
In the DFS market, the best values tend to come from secondary pieces to a passing stack that comes in or cheating the tight end position. The latter can create a low-value stack situation with a low-priced quarterback. DraftKings does a much better job of boxing out replacement running backs earning starting jobs by setting a $4,000 floor in their running back scoring.
Last week, Troy Franklin (8/100/1) was the best value play at wide receiver, but Romo Odunze (7/128/2) finished on the winning tickets. He had a higher salary, but he was more identifiable as correlated play against a Lions’ QB/WR stack.
Let's take a look at the top value plays on DraftKings and FanDuel entering Week 3.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings (DK: $5,400/FD: $5,800)
An injury to Aaron Jones last week creates a great opportunity for Mason in touches in the Vikings’ offense. On the downside, Minnesota is playing with a veteran backup quarterback, and its offensive line has struggled in pass protection (nine sacks) over its first two games. In 2024, Mason delivered three productive days in fantasy points (22.20, 17.40, and 24.00) in relief of Christian McCaffrey. He ran the ball well in Week 1 (15/68) while being on the field for 54% of the Vikings’ snaps.
Over the Bengals’ first two games, their defense has been on the field for 69 minutes while facing two lower-tier offenses (Browns and Jaguars). Running backs have 13 catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. The Jaguars’ backs ran the ball well against the in Week 2 (24/126 – 5.3 yards per carry). Overall, Cincinnati has allowed only 3.7 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per pass attempt, suggesting a better defensive ranking if its offense moves the ball better.
Mason could see more than 20 touches in this matchup with a reasonable chance of scoring. His value in the passing game is the key to him delivering a 4X score at DraftKings this week. He will be rostered on a high percentage of teams in the DFS market in Week 3. DraftKings set his over/under in rushing yards at 75.5 (-114o) and 14.5 receiving yards, showcasing his floor.
WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $5,500/FD: $5,600)
The 49ers’ offense cleared the Mac Jones huddle in Week 2, giving more trust in the fantasy market to start their wide receivers. In 2024, Pearsall (6/69/1) played well against the Cardinals in Arizona. San Francisco looked for him 13 times over the first two weeks, leading to eight catches for 160 yards, with most of the damage coming in Week 1 (4/108). Pearsall should have a natural uptick in targets with George Kittle out of action, but that thought process didn’t happen against the Colts.
Over the first two weeks, quarterbacks attempted 101 passes against the Cardinals, leading to wideouts catching 34 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets. Despite the high volume passing opportunity, quarterbacks gained only 5.4 yards per pass attempt, helped by facing two bottom-tier quarterbacks (Spencer Rattler and Bryce Young).
Pearsall has the elusiveness and speed to create big plays, and touchdowns should start to flow his way, putting him in the value lane in the DFS market in Week 3.
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (DK: $5,800/FD: $6,600)
With Jayden Daniels ruled out in Week 3, I need to adjust my projections for the Commanders' passing attack. In his early outlook, I had McLaurin catching seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, ranking him fourth at wide receiver for the week. In his only start in 2024 with Marcus Mariota behind center, he caught all six of his targets for 98 yards. After getting his new contract before the beginning of this year, McLaurin only has seven catches for 75 yards on 13 targets.
Wide receivers have 31 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 47 targets against the Raiders over the first two weeks of the season, while facing the Patriots and Chargers. Las Vegas’s defense has only allowed 33 points, with offenses scoring three touchdowns. The Raiders have been exceptional so far defending the run (44/141 – 3.2 yards per carry).
McLaurin will be an against-the-grain play in this game. Their offense has struggled to find its rhythm out of the gate, which won’t be helped by the change at quarterback in this matchup. I’ll downgrade the Commanders’ top wideout tonight, but he does still have sneaky upside in this game due to his big play and scoring ability.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets (DK: $6,000/FD: $6,900)
With Tyrod Taylor starting for the Jets, Hall should have an increased chance at scoring a rushing touchdown if the Jets give him an in-close call over Braelon Allen. He looked great in Week 1 (145 combined yards with two catches on 21 touches), but New York struggled offensively in Week 2 against the Bills, leading to a poor showing (10/29 with two catches for nine yards). The Jets’ offense was only on the field for 21:39 minutes vs. Buffalo, compared to 34:43 in Week 1. Last week, Hall was on the field for 64% of New York’s plays.
The Buccaneers have played well defending running backs in the run game (45/105 – 2.3 yards per carry), with one outcome coming against Bijan Robinson. On the downside, they have been beaten by backs in the passing game (9/166/1 on 10 targets). Tampa allowed only three touchdowns over its first two games.
I expect the Jets to chase on the scoreboard, which favors Hall’s ability to catch the ball. In the past, Taylor has been a viable replacement quarterback, suggesting no downturn in New York’s passing attack. To beat the big running backs in Week 3 in the DFS market, a lower-priced back must post a 20.00+ fantasy day. Hall has the talent to do so, but he also brings failure risk.
Other Options: DK Metcalf, Calvin Ridley, Travis Hunter, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, T.J. Hockenson