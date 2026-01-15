Christian Kirk, Jake Tonges and 4 Other DFS Bargain's for the NFL Divisional Round

We are going mining for the best DFS Bargain's for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Injuries have occured and depth charts have recently adjusted. While many elite names will become highly owned, we will take aim for the bargain's that can win us the week at a cheap price tag, and ownership percentage. Consider using any other these guys to deliver gold.

Sam Darnold, QB — $7,300 (FanDuel) | $5,400 (DraftKings)

To be frank, I do love many higher salaried Quarterbacks this week. However, if we want to go cheap, Darnold is our guy. The 49ers are 20th versus Quarterbacks this season. As it is, Darnold is averaging 1.9x of his salary this week. One big play can have us hit 2.5x, if not higher. Well, we have the matchup, and the players in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. Surely, Darnold will be very low in ownership this week.

Zach Charbonnet, RB — $6,600 (FanDuel) | $5,300 (DraftKings)

Zach Charbonnet had us in the first half not gonna lie (among 44 qualified RB):



Weeks 1-9:

-2.9 yards per carry (44th)

-2.5% explosive rush rate (42nd)

-40% success rate (37th)



Weeks 10-18:

-4.8 yards per carry (16th)

-8.7% explosive rush rate (14th)

-51% success rate (13th) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 14, 2026

Charbonnet is ultra-valuable as a Touchdown monster. He has (54) Red Zone Touches on the season, which amounts to (3.2) per Game. In his last three games, Charbonnet is also out-snapping Kenneth Walker 16-to-3 in the Red Zone. The goal line is his. The 49ers will face him as the 17th Best Defense versus Running Backs. Charbonnet has (2) Touchdowns against the 49ers this season.

RJ Harvey, RB — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $6,200 (DraftKings)

With no JK Dobbins, Harvey is the majority back. This is exactly what he has been for weeks now. Since the Broncos Week 12 bye week, Harvey has (6) Touchdowns. He is also averaging (17.3) Touches per Game in that timeframe. He will be very likely to score in this game where the Bills oppose as the 26th Ranked Defense versus Running Backs.

Pat Bryant, WR — $4,900 (FanDuel) | $3,900 (DraftKings)

Bryant has leapt over Troy Franklin as the WR2. It is not overly clear-cut, but it is the reality. Bryant has out-snapped Franklin in every game since their Week 12 bye. He is playing to about 2/3rd of team snaps, about 10-15% lower than Courtland Sutton. Over his last five games, Bryant is averaging (6.0) Targets per Game. At this price, he is undeniably valuable, regardless of the opponent.

Christian Kirk, WR — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $4,100 (DraftKings)

Christian Kirk & Sheldon Rankins



Game Balls🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/TRoUhBcVYA — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 13, 2026

You could call him a one-off winner, but I would not be so fast to call Kirk that. He has been close behind Jayden Higgins for the WR2 job. In the blink of an eye, Kirk may be the WR1 this week. When a hand is hot, it is right to stick with in when the stakes are the highest. In the Wild Card Round, Kirk did end up playing 56% of snaps, 8% higher than Higgins. Regardless, Nico Collins is likely out and thus, Kirk has a Target Share likely to be well-over 20%, if not 25%+.

Jake Tonges, TE — $5,800 (FanDuel) | $3,400 (DraftKings)

Tonges' salary ranges drastically in DFS. FanDuel has him as their #2 priced Tight End of the Main Slate. DraftKings has Tonges as the TE8. In this situation, we love Tonges on both, but much, much more on DraftKings.

Tonges was the 49ers TE1 when Kittle was out Weeks 2-6. In that time, Tonges had 27 Targets, 19 Receptions, and 3 Touchdowns. The Seahawks oppose Tonges as the 22nd Ranked Defense versus Tight Ends.

