Christian McCaffrey And 4 Other Fantasy Football Stars With Insanely Difficult Playoff Schedules
The fantasy football playoffs are looming just around the corner, as managers will look to lock down postseason spots in the final few weeks of the season. Following Week 15 of the NFL season, the fantasy playoffs will kick off in Week 16. Fantasy managers will look for favorable matchups for players throughout respective lineups to offer the best chance at moving on to the next round of playoff action in Week 17, or even Week 18, depending on league size. Here are five fantasy football stars with nightmarish playoff schedules in Week 16 and beyond:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a revelation for the Seattle Seahawks’ passing game. Entering Week 14 of the season, Njigba leads all pass-catchers in receiving yards, and checks into the Week ranked as WR1 in fantasy scoring in both PPR and non-PPR leagues. A Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams will present a nightmarish matchup for Seattle’s offense in the first round of the fantasy playoffs, which could play a role in Njigba’s production.
The Rams’ defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game this season, and ranks 14th in pass defense entering Week 14. Week 17 and 18 matchups versus the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers will also pose tough matchups for Njigba and Seattle’s passing attack.
Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey enters Week 14 ranked as fantasy football’s leading scorer among PPR leagues, offering immense production throughout the season. McCaffrey is on pace to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards and ranks top-10 in the NFL in both rushing and receiving production.
Though his volume will remain largely consistent down the stretch of the season, a matchup versus a stout Indianapolis Colts defense could raise concerns over his fantasy ceiling. The Colts boast the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL, allowing the ninth fewest points per game to this point of the season. An opportunistic Chicago Bears defense and sound Seahawks defense could also slow down the 49ers’ star running back.
Travis Etienne - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises throughout the season, entering Week 14 with an 8-4 record on the season. After a down year last season, star running back Travis Etienne has re-emerged with significant production in the run game. Etienne ranks 11th in the league in rushing and is averaging 14.1 PPR points per week to this point of the season.
Despite his promising production, Etienne will see several tough matchups in the fantasy playoffs, which could raise concerns coming off a 28-yard performance in Week 13, which marked his second-lowest yardage total of the season. The Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos in the first round of the fantasy playoffs, presenting a nightmarish matchup for Etienne against the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL. A Week 17 matchup versus the Colts also poses its share of problems for Etienne’s fantasy owners.
Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
No other non-quarterback in the NFL has put together a better MVP campaign than Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, checking into Week 14 ranked as fantasy’s second-leading scorer behind McCaffrey.
A matchup versus the 49ers will present a tough matchup for Taylor and the Colts’ offense in the first round of the fantasy playoffs, followed up by contests versus the Jaguars and Texans in Weeks 17 and 18. The 49ers boast the 12th-ranked run defense in the league, allowing the eighth-fewest points of any unit in the NFL. The Jaguars and Texans also boast top-five run defenses in the NFL to this point of the season.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
After enduring a quiet stretch near the start of the season, Derrick Henry has re-emerged as one of the top running backs in fantasy football. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher has pieced together strong fantasy production over recent weeks, eclipsing 17.0 PPR points in each of his last three games.
Despite his encouraging production, a matchup against the New England Patriots’ third-ranked run defense will present a tough matchup for Henry and Baltimore’s ground attack. The Green Bay Packers could also raise concerns over Henry’s Week 17 production, prior to a showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.