Fantasy Sports

Jonathan Taylor's Record Breaking Fantasy Football Season — Did He Peak Too Soon?

The Colts have surged to a record of 8-2 while Jonathan Taylor sets NFL records. Can he maintain this pace of Fantasy Football excellence?

Thomas Carelli

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jonathan Taylor is on a record-breaking tear among NFL running backs. He is the first player in NFL history to have 4+ games of 3+ touchdowns. He is the certified RB1 in all of Fantasy Football and he has sealed himself as a league-winner. However, to win a league, he must continue playing to his current form. Can he? That is what we will answer for you today.

2025 Stats: Jonathan Taylor

10 Games Played, 189 Attempts, 1,139 Yards, 15 Touchdowns

Taylor is the RB1 in Fantasy Football and by a wide margin. In Non-PPR formats, Taylor is leading Christian McCaffrey by over 60 Points in total. This comes to 24.4 Non-PPR Points per Game.

The NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a season is (28), held by La'Danian Tomlinson. Taylor is on pace for (24) Touchdowns, but at least within reach. Taylor is also once pace for 1,936 Rushing Yards, which is also in reach of 2k, similar to the season of Saquon Barkley circa 2024.

Why the Success?

One must recognize that the Colts have had an easy schedule so for. Through Week 9, the Colts had the 4th easiest strength of schedule. The second half of the season leads them with the 4th hardest strength of schedule.

Here is who Taylor has faced in big games:

  • 3 Touchdowns TWICE versus Titans (31st in Run Defense)
  • 3 Touchdowns, 244 Yards versus Falcons (21st in Run Defense)
  • 3 Touchdowns versus Chargers (15th in Run Defense)
  • 3 Touchdowns vs Raiders (19th in Run Defense)

He has faced softer units, although Taylor has not faced the softest units. These team are average, or below, but nobody besides the Titans are absymal. Taylor also had 165 Yards versus the Broncos, a rather good defense. He has a whopping 6.0 Yards per Carry on the season.

Rest-of-Season Outlook

They key is to evaluate the remaining schedule. Taylor will have the volume and offensive line. It is matter of his opponents.

Week

Opponent

Def Rank vs Running Backs

12

Chiefs

6th

13

Texans

12th

14

Jaguars

9th

15

Seahawks

7th

16

49ers

13th

17

Jaguars

9th

Taylor will face no Top-5 units, but all units upcoming are above NFL average. This would suggest a downtick.

In terms of run blocking, the Colts rate as the 3rd best team in the NFL. They are also 3rd in Run Blocking Win Rate. So long as they stay healthy, Taylor should be able to maintain great output. Will he continue 3 Touchdown output? Unlikely, but he should have many more 100+ yard games and a couple 2+ touchdowns performances.

Taylor should likely come down from 24 Points per Game to 18-20. This would still put him ahead of McCaffrey (17 Points per Game). As far as we see, Taylor will maintain to perform at an RB1 level. It is not to be forgetten how good he really is. Taylor is, and has always been one of the best running backs in all of football. A good Colts team is putting this on full display.

More Fantasy Football On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/News