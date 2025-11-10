Jonathan Taylor's Record Breaking Fantasy Football Season — Did He Peak Too Soon?
Jonathan Taylor is on a record-breaking tear among NFL running backs. He is the first player in NFL history to have 4+ games of 3+ touchdowns. He is the certified RB1 in all of Fantasy Football and he has sealed himself as a league-winner. However, to win a league, he must continue playing to his current form. Can he? That is what we will answer for you today.
2025 Stats: Jonathan Taylor
10 Games Played, 189 Attempts, 1,139 Yards, 15 Touchdowns
Taylor is the RB1 in Fantasy Football and by a wide margin. In Non-PPR formats, Taylor is leading Christian McCaffrey by over 60 Points in total. This comes to 24.4 Non-PPR Points per Game.
The NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a season is (28), held by La'Danian Tomlinson. Taylor is on pace for (24) Touchdowns, but at least within reach. Taylor is also once pace for 1,936 Rushing Yards, which is also in reach of 2k, similar to the season of Saquon Barkley circa 2024.
Why the Success?
One must recognize that the Colts have had an easy schedule so for. Through Week 9, the Colts had the 4th easiest strength of schedule. The second half of the season leads them with the 4th hardest strength of schedule.
Here is who Taylor has faced in big games:
- 3 Touchdowns TWICE versus Titans (31st in Run Defense)
- 3 Touchdowns, 244 Yards versus Falcons (21st in Run Defense)
- 3 Touchdowns versus Chargers (15th in Run Defense)
- 3 Touchdowns vs Raiders (19th in Run Defense)
He has faced softer units, although Taylor has not faced the softest units. These team are average, or below, but nobody besides the Titans are absymal. Taylor also had 165 Yards versus the Broncos, a rather good defense. He has a whopping 6.0 Yards per Carry on the season.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
They key is to evaluate the remaining schedule. Taylor will have the volume and offensive line. It is matter of his opponents.
Week
Opponent
Def Rank vs Running Backs
12
Chiefs
6th
13
Texans
12th
14
Jaguars
9th
15
Seahawks
7th
16
49ers
13th
17
Jaguars
9th
Taylor will face no Top-5 units, but all units upcoming are above NFL average. This would suggest a downtick.
In terms of run blocking, the Colts rate as the 3rd best team in the NFL. They are also 3rd in Run Blocking Win Rate. So long as they stay healthy, Taylor should be able to maintain great output. Will he continue 3 Touchdown output? Unlikely, but he should have many more 100+ yard games and a couple 2+ touchdowns performances.
Taylor should likely come down from 24 Points per Game to 18-20. This would still put him ahead of McCaffrey (17 Points per Game). As far as we see, Taylor will maintain to perform at an RB1 level. It is not to be forgetten how good he really is. Taylor is, and has always been one of the best running backs in all of football. A good Colts team is putting this on full display.