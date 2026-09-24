Christian Watson Headlines Perfect Fantasy Football DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will get Week 3 underway on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Michael Penix Jr. is expected to make his season debut for the Falcons, potentially giving them a major boost in the passing game.

While you find a comfy place to sit and watch tonight’s game, you can build a showdown lineup on DraftKings.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

Factoring all of that, which players build out a perfect showdown lineup between the Falcons and Packers?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers ($14,700 Salary)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Christian Watson leads all players on the slate in DraftKings points per game (24.9) through the first two weeks of the season. Beyond leading the Packers in target share (27.5%) and red-zone target share (30.0%), Watson has the 13th-most receptions (10) and the 11th-most yards per route run (2.76) among WRs with 25-plus routes run.

Using Watson at the captain spot comes with the belief that Green Bay’s aerial attack will have success, so it’s ideal to stack him with Jordan Love .

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons ($11,800 Salary)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) rushes during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring 31.3 DraftKings points in Week 1, Bijan Robinson dropped to 11.1 DraftKings points in Week 2 due to the Falcons losing 34-3. Robinson should benefit from Penix starting, and he is tied for the most receptions (11) while owning the highest target share (28.0%) among RBs.

Penix has made 12 starts since 2024, and Bijan has tallied at least 21 full-PPR points in 8 of them.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers ($10,000 Salary)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Josh Jacobs still on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, the Packers have leaned more into letting Love loose, as they are seventh in pass rate (67.0%) entering Week 3. Following a rainy matchup against the New York Jets in Week 2, Love will face Atlanta at home with clear skies.

Love has gone up against the Jets ( 15th in blitz rate ) and the Minnesota Vikings (1st in blitz rate) to begin the 2026 season, and the Falcons blitz are sitting at the 2nd-lowest blitz rate (18.5%).

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons ($6,600 Salary)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Robinson and Drake London ($8,800) likely getting a boost with Penix under center, Kyle Pitts Sr. should see more looks from the TE position. Across the first two weeks, Pitts has caught just 1 of his 4 targets for 15 yards with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand operating Atlanta’s offense.

Since the start of last season, the Packers’ defense is 20th in EPA/play (0.04) and 20th in success rate (44.4%) allowed.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers ($4,000 Salary)

New York Jets safety Dane Belton (6) makes a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea of rostering Kaleb Johnson comes with taking a chance on him to earn an expanded role after MarShawn Lloyd fumbled in Green Bay’s win over New York in Week 2. It was Johnson and Chris Brooks who handled the backfield touches for the Packers in the fourth quarter and overtime following Lloyd’s turnover.

Despite having 3 fewer carries than Brooks and 11 fewer carries than Lloyd this season, Johnson has the same number of runs of 10-plus yards (2) as Brooks and Lloyd combined.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Green Bay Packers ($2,800 Salary)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) attempts to slip away from Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) while rushing downfield during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Watson, Matthew Golden ($7,800), and Tucker Kraft ($7,000) should benefit from the absence of Jayden Reed, Jonnu Smith could also see the field more. The Packers deploy 12 personnel (two TE sets) at the fifth-highest rate (30.8%) and 13 personnel (three TE sets) at the sixth-highest rate (14.5%) in 2026.

Smith had 2 receptions for 50 yards in Week 1, and I’d much rather save salary on the veteran TE rather than take a chance on Skyy Moore ($2,400), especially with Green Bay deploying 11 personnel (one TE and three WR sets) at the 11th-lowest rate (51.3%).