CJ Stroud to Nico Collins and 3 Other Elite DFS Lineup Stacks for Wild Card Weekend

You must be very risk-averse when playing Daily Fantasy Football this weekend. We only have six games and they can flip many different ways. It will be smart to diversify your rosters over multiple teams and games. However, if you stack anyone together, it should be with high-confidence and with a Quarterback and a Wide Receiver. These are four high-upside lineup stacks to consider playing in Wild Card Weekend.

Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams

Stafford is going to be as safe as they come this week. The Rams are (10.0) Point favorites and the pressure will be off. He is the MVP Favorite and for good reason. Though, the Panthers are 11th versus Quarterbacks, this is not dominant enough to scare me off of Stafford.

If we play Stafford, we ought to stack him with Davante Adams. In 14 Games, Adams has (32) Red Zone Targets for (12) Touchdowns. He will have a very high chance, relative to his position, to score in this game. On a per-game basis, Adams is averaging (1.0) Touchdowns.

Jordan Love/Christian Watson

Every Christian Watson catch of the 2025 regular season



WR1 pic.twitter.com/OtxW9CVJTR — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 2, 2026

The Packers matchup well in this game where the Bears are Bottom-5 versus the pass. That bodes very well for Love to have a breakout game off of multiple games of rest. He will also be priced a bit cheaper than your top names like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Stafford.

Watson is among the most explosive Wide Receivers in the NFL. He is 4th in Average Depth of Reception and in 10 Games, Watson has (6) Touchdowns. In a favorable matchup, this seems to trend well for Watson's ability to find the endzone.

Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown

Hurts is still a top-tier Quarterback in the NFL. His arm may not be his strongest suit, but his overall skillset offers high-upside. As to his matchup, the 49ers are the FPI 25th Best Defense in the NFL. The Eagles have been handed a good matchup for their relatively struggle-some offense to-date.

In mid-November, Brown had suggested that we bench him in Fantasy Football. Well, that was wrong. He is as hot as they come. Brown has (4) Touchdowns over his last six games, including four games of 95+ Yards. The 49ers are 21st versus Wide Receivers.

CJ Stroud/Nico Collins

Nico Collins is the only WR with the following numbers over the past two postseasons:



20+ REC

90+ YPG

2+ TD



In the dance for a third-straight year. pic.twitter.com/J0V0BB3Y2Q — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2026

I do not expect the Steelers to ride momentum in the way that many people expect. The Steelers are a mediocre 13th Best Defense in the NFL, per the FPI. They may rely on pressure, but the Texans are 9th Best in Sacks Allowed (1.8 per Game).

The Steelers are also very bad in coverage. Joey Porter Jr. may be among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but the remainder of this coverage struggles to rank them 27th versus Wide Receivers. Nico Collins is one of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL and he comes in here well rested. In fact, Collins has (1) Drop all year long.

