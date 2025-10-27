Fantasy Sports

Commanders vs. Chiefs MNF DraftKings Showdown Debate: Travis Kelce vs. Zach Ertz

Tonight’s Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown between the Commanders and Chiefs features a veteran tight end duel between Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz — but only one belongs in your winning lineup.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The battle of the tight end position in tonight’s game between the Commanders and Chiefs pits Zack Ertz vs. Travis Kelce. Both players have long, successful NFL careers, entering the league in the same year (2013).

Week 8 Monday Night Football Tight End Projections

Week 8 Monday Night Football Tight End Projections
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $8,000)

Last week, the Chiefs only looked Kelce’s way three times in a blowout game against the Raiders. He caught all of his chances for 54 yards, giving him a higher level of big-play ability over the past two weeks (14.7 yards per catch). Kelce is no longer the top target dog for Patrick Mahomes, but Kansas City now has the tools to fire 30+ points each week, giving the Chiefs’ receivers many chances to score touchdowns. I have Mahomes projected to deliver three passing scores this week, painting a higher scoring picture for Kelce in this week’s matchup.

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Catch Stats
The Commanders sit 19th in fantasy points allowed (92.70) to tight ends, with Tucker Kraft (6/124/1), Kyle Pitts (5/70/1), and Jake Ferguson (7/29/2) having the most success.

Based on his slightly lower salary than Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Kelce may allow more salary cap space to upgrade the back of a showdown lineup tonight. He rates to have a 2X floor, which puts him front and center as a viable building block in this matchup.

I’ve chased around Noah Gray multiple times this year as backend filler in showdown formats, but he has left me wondering why on every occasion. Over seven games this year, Gray has yet to score over five fantasy points in a game. He surprised in two back-to-back games (4/23/2 and 4/66/2), which was why I was chasing him when the Chiefs had a diminished wide receiving corps. Gray has been on the field for over 55% of Kansas City’s plays over the past six weeks. At $2,000, a 10-point fantasy day is within reach if he scores. 

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (DK: $5,600)

Ertz brings a perfect mid-level pricing to tonight’s showdown. He’s scored in back-to-back games (6/43/1 and 3/37/1) while receiving 13 combined targets. His two starts with scores came in Week 1 (3/26/1) and Week 2 (6/64/1) with Jayden Daniels behind center. In his two matchups with Marcus Mariota behind center, he only has five combined catches for 59 yards on seven targets. 

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Catch Stats
The Chiefs have the fourth-best defense against tight ends (54.20 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’re allowing 9.3 yards per catch with one touchdown. 

  • Mark Andrew (7/30)
  • Sam LaPorta (5/55/1)

Much of Kansas City’s tight end success has been helped by a favorable schedule: Chargers (3/68), Philly (No Dallas Goedert), Giants (per Jaxson Dart), Ravens (Lamar Jackson left early), Jaguars (3/32), and Raiders (no Brock Bowers and terrible quarterback play).

Ertz should be one of the more attractive Washington players in a showdown that looked geared to have four or more Chiefs on the winning lineup. The downgrade at quarterback is a factor, and he will be on many rosters. I’m going to fade him in this game.

Published |Modified
