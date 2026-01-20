Conference Championship DFS Big Bargains Including Velus Jones Jr. & Broncos DEF/ST
The Conference Championship weekend of the NFL Playoffs is here. Fantasy owners who are continuing to play fantasy football are playing in DFS leagues. When setting your DFS lineup, the key is maximizing your salary by finding bargains. These are the top DFS bargains for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs.
RB Velus Jones Jr, Seattle Seahawks
DraftKings Price: $4,000
With Zach Charbonnet going down with a knee injury last week, Jones stepped in as the RB2 behind Kenneth Walker III. With a full week of practice to play a full game, Jones could see double-digit carries after seeing six carries in the game last week. While we wouldn't project him to have a ton of production, on a small slate like this, he's the perfect sleeper option who could more than return value with a big play, or he could explode if Walker were forced to exit the game.
WR Marvin Mims Jr, Denver Broncos
DraftKings Price: $4,200
With both Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin suffering injuries last week, Mims should slide into a much larger role as the Broncos' clear-cut WR2. Even with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, that is a valuable role at this price. Especially when you consider that Courland Sutton will likely be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. We don't know how valuable the targets will be, but Mims should see plenty of them.
WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
DraftKings Price: $4,100
Shaheed is a big play waiting to happen and is capable of scoring on any play from anywhere on the field. That includes returns, carries, and trick plays. He is a boom-or-bust option with a lot of upside for the price that you can get him at.
WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Douglas gets plenty of snaps in New England and could play a key role this week, much like he did last week. Last week, he scored a touchdown while Derek Stingley Jr covered the Pats' top wideouts. We expect a similar situation this week with Patrick Surtain II roaming the secondary. You can bank on a couple of carries, plenty of routes, and hope he breaks a big play or finds the end zone again.
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Like Mims, Humphrey benefits from the injuries to other Broncos' wide receivers and slides up to the WR3 spot in Denver. Last week, he caught two of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. He also dropped another touchdown and was missed on a downfield pass. He's being utilized in the end zone and down the field. Those are valuable targets for such a cheap option.
DST Denver Broncos
DraftKings Price: $2,500
The Broncos are the cheapest defensive option this week in what is projected to be a low-scoring game. The Patriots haven't exactly been lighting up the scoreboard in the playoffs. All things equal, we would role with the Denver DST over either of the teams in the NFC Championship Game. However, things aren't equal because the Broncos come at a better price.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21