Conference Championship DFS Big Bargains Including Velus Jones Jr. & Broncos DEF/ST

The Conference Championship weekend of the NFL Playoffs is here. Fantasy owners who are continuing to play fantasy football are playing in DFS leagues. When setting your DFS lineup, the key is maximizing your salary by finding bargains. These are the top DFS bargains for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs.

RB Velus Jones Jr, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $4,000

With Zach Charbonnet going down with a knee injury last week, Jones stepped in as the RB2 behind Kenneth Walker III. With a full week of practice to play a full game, Jones could see double-digit carries after seeing six carries in the game last week. While we wouldn't project him to have a ton of production, on a small slate like this, he's the perfect sleeper option who could more than return value with a big play, or he could explode if Walker were forced to exit the game.

WR Marvin Mims Jr, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,200

With both Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin suffering injuries last week, Mims should slide into a much larger role as the Broncos' clear-cut WR2. Even with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, that is a valuable role at this price. Especially when you consider that Courland Sutton will likely be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. We don't know how valuable the targets will be, but Mims should see plenty of them.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $4,100

Shaheed is a big play waiting to happen and is capable of scoring on any play from anywhere on the field. That includes returns, carries, and trick plays. He is a boom-or-bust option with a lot of upside for the price that you can get him at.

WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Douglas gets plenty of snaps in New England and could play a key role this week, much like he did last week. Last week, he scored a touchdown while Derek Stingley Jr covered the Pats' top wideouts. We expect a similar situation this week with Patrick Surtain II roaming the secondary. You can bank on a couple of carries, plenty of routes, and hope he breaks a big play or finds the end zone again.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Like Mims, Humphrey benefits from the injuries to other Broncos' wide receivers and slides up to the WR3 spot in Denver. Last week, he caught two of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. He also dropped another touchdown and was missed on a downfield pass. He's being utilized in the end zone and down the field. Those are valuable targets for such a cheap option.

DST Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $2,500

The Broncos are the cheapest defensive option this week in what is projected to be a low-scoring game. The Patriots haven't exactly been lighting up the scoreboard in the playoffs. All things equal, we would role with the Denver DST over either of the teams in the NFC Championship Game. However, things aren't equal because the Broncos come at a better price.

