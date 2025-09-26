Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey Top the List of Core Must Have Players in DraftKings Lineups for Week 4
This week’s main slate for DFS contests features 11 games, as the Minnesota Vikings travel to Ireland to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 9:30 EST kickoff. There are two potential blowout games – the Buffalo Bills (-15.5) over the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions (-9.5) matching up at home against the Cleveland Browns.
There are multiple games with injuries impacting offensive scoring potential.
- Dallas Cowboys will play without their top wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb).
- WR Terry McLaurin (quad) will most likely sit against the Falcons, and Jayden Daniels has yet to be cleared to start.
- Tampa Bay lost WR Mike Evans (hamstring) for multiple weeks, costing Baker Mayfield a critical weapon against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- The Bengals, Vikings, and Giants have made quarterback changes, either due to an injury or underperformance.
- The Carolina Panthers added two top players (Chuba Hubbard – calf and Tetairoa McMillan – hamstring) to the injury reports this week.
When evaluating injuries, a DFS player must determine whether a lost player creates a value opportunity on an NFL team or if it alters the chemistry of an offense, resulting in shorter drives and fewer scoring opportunities.
Last week in DraftKings $20 Millionaire Maker, the hot hand at running back (Jonathan Taylor), paired with a Vikings’ RB/DEF correlation and a Raiders passing stack, set the foundation for a million-dollar win. Here’s a look at this year’s Week 3 winner and a link to its recap:
Top Core Foundation Players on DraftKings in Week 4
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,300)
With Brock Purdy expected back this week, the 49ers should have an increase in their scoring chances. McCaffrey looks to extend his Millionaire-winning streak to three weeks, with the first two coming from steady results in fantasy points (22.70 and 24.00). His salary commands 34.00+ fantasy points at DraftKings to deliver a 4X score, which requires a minimum of one touchdown and a three-point bonus for reaching either 100 yards rushing or receiving. The 49ers have yet to score a rushing touchdown in 2025, giving McCaffrey almost a “due factor” in his matchup at home.
The Jaguars’ defense has been on point defending running backs in the run game over their first three matchups (51/185/0 – 3.6 YPR), while also limiting the damage in the passing game (11/65/1 on 17 targets).
McCaffrey has the potential to score multiple touchdowns in this game, and he has a built-in floor in catches (9/73, 6/52/1, and 10/88). He is the top projected running back this week.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,200/FD: $8,900)
For Robinson to reach a difference-maker ceiling, the Falcons must get better play from the quarterback back position. He finished with competitive yards (111) and catches (5) last week on 18 touches, while failing to score the needed touchdowns to be a winning play in the DFS market. Robinson is without a rushing touchdown after three games, while being at his best in fantasy points in his home game (24.40). He’s averaging 20.3 touches this season, with four plays of 20 yards or more.
The Commanders’ defense controlled Tyrone Tracy (10/24) and Ashton Jeanty (17/63) in the run game over the first three weeks while holding Josh Jacobs (23/84/1) to 3.7 yards per carry. Running backs have only eight catches for 54 yards on 14 targets vs. Washington.
Last season, Robinson (17/90/2 with two catches for three yards) scored twice against the Commanders on the road. Over his first 37 starts in the NFL, he has never posted a score in fantasy points to support Robinson’s current salary, but his usage and scoring potential suggest many of those days are on the way.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $7,900/FD: $9,400)
The two things that stand out for Nacua are that he gets open and makes plays, leading to Matthew Stafford looking his way many times in each game. Over his first three starts, he’s averaging 8.7 catches, 128 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns (24.50 FPPG in PPR formats). Based on his success and current salary at DraftKings, Nacua has a 3X floor for each $1,000 of salary invested. His one area of weakness has been scoring so far in his NFL career (11 touchdowns over 31 games). The Rams have tried to get the ball in his hands 38 times this year.
Indianapolis gave up 39 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns to wide receivers over three games on 60 targets. They held Tyreek Hill (4/40), Courtland Sutton (1/6), and Calvin Ridley (1/27) to short games while only struggling to defend Troy Franklin (8/89/1).
In 2024, the Rams’ wide receiver led the NFL in catches (268), receiving yards (3,357), and targets (404). They rank highly in all three categories (50/635 on 73 targets) again this year. Nacua has a 50-burger in him, so don’t let him beat you in the DFS market on any given Sunday.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $7,900/FD: $8,200)
After two dull showings (3/25 and 3/52/1 on 14 combined targets) to open the year, Collins put his name back on the fantasy map in Week 3 (8/104/1 in 11 targets). Over the past two seasons, he has been a much better fantasy player at home (2023 – 61/1,002/8 and 2024 – 41/654/7), putting him more in the DFS ring when the Texans play in Houston. Last year, Collins had five catches for 92 yards and one touchdown against the Titans at home, with only a steady game (5/38/1) on the road.
Tennessee allowed 42 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns to wide receivers on 61 targets over the first three weeks. Puka Nacua (8/136/1) and Davante Adams (6/106/1) drilled the Titans’ secondary in Week 2. Courtland Sutton (6/61/1 and Michael Pittman (6/73/1) set high floors in their other two matchups.
After three games, Tennessee’s defense only has two sacks, which could be a positive side for C.J. Stroud’s passing window and the big-play ability of Collins.