Tre Tucker’s Breakout Fuels Winning DraftKings Millionaire Maker Lineup in Week 3

One user claimed the Week 3 DraftKings Millionaire Maker title with a bold Raiders stack and breakout performances from Tre Tucker and Jordan Mason.

Shawn Childs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Predicting the outcomes of players' stats can be a daunting task in any fantasy format. Game flow and turnover are such critical factors in the outcomes of players’ fantasy points. The best matchups become losing thoughts in the blink of an eye. This week’s winning team in DraftKings' low-dollar ($20) Millionaire Maker is Philnomenon, who rode the vibes of LL Cool J's late 90s hit album to the fantasy field of dreams.

Week 3 DraftKings DFS Millionaire Maker
DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor And Christian McCaffrey Continue To Dominate

Over the second consecutive week, Jonathan Taylor (35.80) and Christian McCaffrey (24.00) have landed on the winning ticket, with the latter just turning in a steady 3X game. Jordan Mason (26.60) proved to be the winning value at running back, while also being correlated to the Vikings' defense (30.00). 

His top three players were highly rostered (35.1%, 25.5%, and 24.1%), but this roster has two weak links – DK Metcalf (12.20) and Brock Bowers (9.80). 

A Raiders Stack For The Win

Double-stacking the Raiders’ offense led to a low ownership at quarterback (Geno Smith – 1.1%) and WR3 (Tre Tucker – 0.6%). The cost of the three Vegas players was $14,600, leading to a 4.12X outcome in fantasy points per $1,000 invested. Tre Tucker (8/145/3) was the difference-maker in this event, and he was on about 1,147 teams, compared to 67,868 Jordan Mason rosters.

The Week 2 winning roster also had a running back (Christian McCaffery – 22.70) paired with his team’s defense (49ers – 5.00), but they were the reasons this team won.

Philnomenon had no other teams finish in the top 500. The runner-up prize ($100,000) went to MBHabes, who has the same exact roster except he tried a triple Raiders’ stack by playing Jakobi Meyers (9.30) as his WR2. As a result, his team finished 2.90 points away from first place. 

Top Week 3 DFS Wide Receivers On DraftKings

This week, these wide receivers finished with stats capable of being on the best DraftKings lineup:

  • Puka Nacua (11/118)
  • Nico Collins (8/104/1)
  • Courtland Sutton (6/118/1)
  • A.J. Brown (6/109/1)
  • Garrett Wilson (10/84/1)
  • DeVonta Smith (8/60/1)
  • Michael Pittman (6/73/1)
  • George Pickens (5/68/1)

Top Week 3 DFS Tight Ends On DraftKings

There were also three other winnable options at tight end in Week 3 on the main slate at DraftKings:

  • Hunter Henry (8/90/2)
  • Jake Ferguson (13/82)
  • T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1)

Each of these tight ends had salaries ranging from $3,800 to $4,000.

Low-Priced Quarterbacks Are Proving To Be Valuable DFS Bargains

Three low-priced quarterbacks have won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker:

  • Justin Fields
  • Russell Wilson
  • Geno Smith

The average winning score in the low-dollar Millionaire Maker at DraftKings has been 228.39 this year, falling in my targeted range (235.00 – 229.14 in 2024 and 239.06 in 2023), heading into the year.

