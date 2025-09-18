De’Von Achane Stats Against Buffalo Bills: Why He’s A Prime DFS Target In Week 3
The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a slow start to the 2025 NFL season. One of the few bright spots has been running back De’Von Achane.
In Week 1, Achane was the only member of the Dolphins to find the end zone. He accumulated 75 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception in garbage time as Miami was dismantled by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, 33-8.
Then last week in a clash between AFC East rivals, Miami’s offense finally found a rhythm, but a late kick return touchdown sparked New England’s victory as the Dolphins fell to 0-2 on the season. In that Week 2 33-27 loss, Achane was nothing short of spectacular. While he struggled to find any room in between the tackles (11 carries for 30 scoreless rushing yards), he corralled eight of his 10 targets for 92 receiving yards and one trip to the end zone.
Through two weeks of the NFL season, Achane is the RB5 in PPR formats (42.7 points). He sits behind only James Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Javonte Williams, and Bijan Robinson.
De’Von Achane Historical Stats Vs. Buffalo Bills
Achane has faced off against the Bills four times in his young career and he’s been absolutely dominant. According to StatMuse, Achane has tallied 316 yards on 52 carries, 19 receptions for another 151 receiving yards, and a whopping six touchdowns! He’s averaging 79.0 rushing yards on 13.0 carries (6.1 YPC), 1.0 rushing touchdown, 4.8 receptions, 37.8 receiving yards, and 0.5 receiving touchdowns per game. Add that up and you get a rock-solid 25.5 fantasy points (PPR).
De’Von Achane Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlook
With the Dolphins being such massive underdogs (+11.5 points) heading into this primetime matchup, Achane may not see a ton of success in between the tackles if the Dolphins have to abandon the run game, but we’ve seen Tua Tagovailoa dump off tons of passes to his running back in the past and tonight should be no different.
And given the fact that he’s scored at least one touchdown in every single game against the Bills, Achane has a great chance at scoring for the third consecutive week. Savvy DFS managers will want to find a way to get him into their Showdown lineups.
Senior Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs projects Achane to finish as the RB3 in Week 3. His projections include 129 yards from scrimmage, 5 receptions, and one touchdown, good for just under 23 fantasy points.
De’Von Achane 2025 Preseason Analysis
Senior Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Achane heading into the 2025 NFL season:
Achane didn’t play in Week 1 in his rookie season, with empty stats in Week 2 (nine combined yards and one catch). Over his next three matchups, his production rose to elite status: 18/203/2 with four catches for 30 yards and two scores, 8/101/2 with three catches for 19 yards, and 11/151/1 with one catch for 14 yards, highlighted by four plays gaining 40 yards or more. Unfortunately, a knee injury cost almost all of the following six weeks.
Over his final six games, Achane gained 339 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 17 catches for 126 yards and one score. Most of his production came in Week 13 (17/73/2 with three catches for 30 yards) and Week 17 (14/107 with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown). Miami gave him RB1 snaps in four games.
With Raheem Mostert fading, Miami gave Achane 281 touches. He was active catching the ball (78/592/6 on 87 targets). The Dolphins gave him almost twice as many carries (203) compared to 2023 (103), leading to a career high in rushing yards (907) with six more scores.
He posted three impact games in fantasy points (29.50, 32.10, and 31.00) in PPR formats, two of which came against the Bills. Despite his success running the ball, Miami gave Achane more than 15 rushes in only two games (22/96 and 17/73/1).
High volume passing catching back offers consistency in PPR formats, and Achane also brings big ability. When adding double-digit scores, he looks poised to be a top-five running back again this season, matching his final 2024 fantasy points (300.0).
So far, it seems like Childs was right about Achane being firmly entrenched in the top-five running back discussion. Let’s see if he can keep his touchdown streak alive tonight against the undefeated Bills. With his Any Time Touchdown odds at plus odds (+102) on FanDuel, Achane could reward bettors with a solid ROI.