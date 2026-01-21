Jarrett Stidham, Marvin Mims Jr. and 4 More DFS Sleepers in Conference Championships

Conference Championship Sunday is on the brink here, and the NFL season will close out less than three weeks from now. We are coming down to the end of the season, but we still find opportunity. That opportunity is that of pure, profitable cash. We can achieve this by attacking the DFS slate in sharp fashion. I'm talking, razor sharp. That brings us to some sleepers that many people may avoid, but we will leverage.

Jarrett Stidham, QB — Denver Broncos

Stidham stands in here for Bo Nix and I will say, I am confident that he can play quality football. Stidham has been a Denver Bronco for years now, sitting in the shadows. He knows the playbook and he is battle tested with many starts under his belt, across multiple teams. Sean Payton is confident that Stidham could start for some teams right now.

If we look back to 2022, Stidham has played about five games worth of football with about (150) dropbacks. If we said that he has five games played in full, he would equate to 6 Touchdowns, 4 Interceptions, and 230.4 Yards per Game. These numbers are very basic without any "nextgen" look-in, but Stidham has all the traits to show he is not a huge downgrade from Nix. Anyway, he is priced cheaply, and he could be a prime spot to score big at a cheap, and lowly-owned pricetag.

Rashid Shaheed, WR — Seattle Seahawks

So, the Seahawks are without any Running Backs on their current depth chart, aside from Kenneth Walker III. They will elevate someone, but nobody should be ready to carry a notable workload. What that may mean is that they can get creative. Who better to be creative with than Rashid Shaheed?

Shaheed is a dynamic gadget player. He has speed, and he wins in space. I can see the Seahawks elevate some work to Shaheed in the form of screen passes of end-arounds. He does have nine rushing attempts in ten games. It is a home run hit that can exit the park, and pay huge.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR — Denver Broncos

This pick is one we must wait on. The Broncos could be without Troy Franklin, and they will likely be without Pat Bryant. If they miss one of them, Mims Jr. is interesting. If they miss both, Mims Jr. will have a great volume, especially if the Broncos are chasing from behind.

In the Divisional Round, Mims Jr. led the Broncos with 8 Receptions for 93 Yards and 1 Touchdown. I think many people would agree that he is one of the better WR4's in the NFL. He can be a WR2 on some rosters, and he can reliably fill that gap if asked to.

Another value-add is that Mims Jr. ran with 2nd stringers in practice often. Who ran that offense? Jarrett Stidham. Sometimes, chemistry shows itself in these types of situations.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR — Denver Broncos

This is a play that must have Franklin and Bryant out. If they are out, Humphrey may have value. He did out-snap Mims Jr. and Franklin in the Divisional Round, playing 67% of snaps. Humphrey did also score a touchdown. He has been with the Broncos since his first game in Week 11. Sean Payton has not shied away from using fill-ins. It seems that they may trust Humphrey to fill in and earn some targets. Much like Mims Jr., he may have developed some chemistry running with the backups in practice.

Terrence Ferguson, TE — Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a Tight End-heavy team. Ferguson appears to be their TE2, which has value in this offense. He returned from injury to play in the Divisional Round and right off the bat, Ferguson played 29% of snaps. In constrast, Davis Allen played 12% and Tyler Higbee played 10%. In Ferguson's last four games pre-injury, he averaged 63% of snaps played.

In the Red Zone, the Rams pass the ball at a 56% rate. Those targets go to the Tight End at a 37% rate. We are definitely relying on a touchdown here, but there may be no other player priced as cheaply that have such a solid case to have a Red Zone Target, if not multiple.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: