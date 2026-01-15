Divisional Round DFS Dart Throws With Slate-Breaking Upside on DraftKings & FanDuel

If you are going to win any tournaments playing DFS fantasy football on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll have to hit on some cheap options. Guys that most fantasy owners wouldn't even think of starting because they are such deep sleepers. However, if they hit, they'll give you a ton of value in your lineup based on their price. These are the top DFS dart throws for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Corum may be the backup in Los Angeles, but he has quietly been quite productive this season running behind Kyren Williams. Granted, he's not your typical dart throw, but with only eight teams playing this week, he becomes one. Last week, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, he rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards. This is about the volume you can expect from him. If he breaks a big play or finds the end zone, you'll be thrilled.

RB Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) attempts to make a tackle during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With rookie Jawhar Jordan injured, Chubb has been pushed back into a more significant role. It doesn't hurt that Woody Marks seemingly helped off the field in almost every game with an injury, although he usually returns. Last week, he carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards. We'd expect him to push double-digit carries again this week, and they are not afraid to use him on the goal line.

WR Brandin Cooks, Buffalo Bills

Cooks has come out of nowhere the past two weeks and has been a significant contributor in the passing attack. Over the past two weeks, he has caught seven of 11 targets for 159 yards. Also, in last week's game, the Bills lost wide receivers Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers, so that opens up a ton of opportunities for a Buffalo wide receiver to step up in this game.

WR Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Bryant is a cheap floor play if that's what you're looking for. If your budget is tight and you just want a player who isn't going to kill you, Bryant is going to catch three to five passes for 30 to 50 yards almost every week. If you get lucky, he'll break a long one or find the end zone, but that's not something we would bank on.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a play during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Nico Collins is expected to be ruled out with a concussion, and most of the attention has been directed towards Jayden Higgins or Christian Kirk. However, Hutchinson could be well worth the price of $3,400. He is their cheapest option at wide receiver, but is more than capable of putting up a solid game. Over the past two games, he has caught seven of 13 targets for 105 yards.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

The rookie tight end could give you a goose egg because of all the mouths to feed in Los Angeles, not only in the passing attack, but at tight end. Last week, he was dealing with a hamstring injury, which is something else to watch, but he had been playing great to finish the season. He caught a touchdown of each of the team's final two regular-season games and totaled 87 yards in those games.

