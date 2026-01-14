Kenneth Walker & D’Andre Swift Lead Divisional Round Running Back DFS Value Plays

Season-long fantasy has concluded, and it's probably too late to join a fantasy playoff league. However, we still have plenty of DFS fantasy football options on DraftKings. DFS is all about getting the most value out of your lineup based on production and price. The running backs might be the most important position to hit on in DFS tournaments. These are our DFS running back rankings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $5,500

Walker has a great matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have been destroyed by injuries on both the defensive line and in their linebackers corps. Zach Charbonnet also cost $5,300 on this slate, and is also a great option. However, we went with Walker because he has more upside because of his big-play ability. Nevertheless, Charbonnet might be a bit safer because of his red zone usage.

Either way, one of these backs should be in your DFS lineup. When these teams played two weeks ago, Walker rushed for 97 rushing yards and added 36 receiving yards. Charbonnet rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown, and went for 23 yards through the air.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts as he takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,000

We are going with Swift at No. 2. He has the third-best matchup of the weekend and is coming off a strong game last week in which he totaled 92 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. The Bears have established themselves as one of the best rushing attacks in the league this season under Ben Johnson. We'd expect him to get about 15 opportunities again this week, and his price is reasonable.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $6,200

Harvey has the best matchup of the week against a subpar Buffalo Bills rushing defense. While he hasn't been great on the ground, his PPR upside and ability to find the end zone make him a strong fantasy option on this slate. He has scored 12 touchdowns this season, and 11 of them have come in the past 10 games. His usage has been up since JK Dobbins has been out, which has given Harvey both a solid floor and high upside.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Henderson is electric and has massive upside. The issue is the matchup against the Houston Texans. Still, he is the perfect contrarian play this week in GPP tournaments because his price has been driven down by the matchup. He's actually cheaper than Rhamondre Stevenson. At just $5,700 on this slate, he's a great DFS option.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $6,600

Of the three high-end running backs this weekend, Williams is both the cheapest option and has by far the best matchup against the Bears. James Cook cost $7,300 and is playing against the toughest defense in the league against running backs in Denver, and Christian McCaffrey cost $8,800 and faces the third toughest matchup against running backs on DraftKings in Seattle.

