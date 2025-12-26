Fantasy Football Week 17 WR/CB Matchups: Start Jauan Jennings, Bench Emeka Egbuka

The closest thing that football has to 1-on-1 basketball is when a Wide Receiver lines up against a Cornerback. They are two of the most athletic positions in the game, and they play a match of who may be more skilled than the other. To evaluate Wide Receivers versus Cornerbacks is a fun activity that we do every week, and we hope that it provides you with fantastic Fantasy Football advice in your road(s) to victory.

Projected Shadow Coverages

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs DJ Turner II

Turner is having an All-Pro caliber season in his third out of Michigan. He is allowing (0.21) Fantasy Points per Route Run, being near the top-end of NFL Cornerbacks. As for Harrison Jr., he plans to play this week, despite heel issues plaguing his December. This will be a very low-leverage spot for Harrison Jr., but perhaps much better for Michael Wilson.

High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Stefon Diggs vs Jets Secondary

The Jets are as dinged up as any secondary in the NFL. They are so hurt that Jordan Clark now slots in to cover Diggs quite a bit in the slot. Clark is an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame with only (77) snaps under his belt. Expect the Patriots to demolish the Jets.

Jauan Jennings vs Bears Secondary

The Bears are the 30th ranked Defense versus Wide Receivers in the NFL. They are actually mid-pack in Yards Allowed per Game, but ultra bad in Red Zone efficiency, allowing (19) Touchdowns this season, being also 30th in the NFL. As for Jennings, he has (18) Red Zone Targets in 13 Games, adding for very high likelihood to score a Touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers vs Colts Secondary

Trevor Lawrence has averaged 8.5 pass yards per attempt with Jakobi Meyers on the field and 6.3 yards per attempt with him off the field this season, per @NextGenStats.



The Jaguars traded 2026 4th and 6th round picks for Meyers after playing LV in Week 9.@Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AFjxlNsY2V — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) December 26, 2025

Meyers is on my DFS love list this week. The Colts are 28th versus Wide Receivers, allowing the 2nd most Yards per Game (170.1). As for Meyers, he is averaging a stellar (7.8) Targets per Game over his last four with Trevor Lawrence. Meyers also has (3) Touchdowns in his last five games and is an elite-graded Wide Receiver, per PFF.

Chris Olave vs Titans Secondary

Sign me up for some Chris Olave. He is surging to WR6 status with Tyler Shough, with no signs of slowing down. Olave has (140) Targets through 15 Games, and (50) over his last five games. The Titans are 26th versus Wide Receivers, so we have little reason to dislike Olave.

Low-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Quentin Johnston vs Kamari Lassiter (HOU)

Kamari Lassiter almost had him another INT. Lockdown coverage here pic.twitter.com/Mfuvdhnhbh — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 26, 2025

This is not a shadow coverage, but Johnston expects to see Lassiter a whole-lot this week. Johnston plays out left 57% of the time, being where Lassiter takes coverage 74% of the time. The Texans are the 2nd best secondary in the NFL, and Lassiter is allowing just (0.22) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

Khalil Shakir vs Cooper DeJean (PHI)

Once again, this is not a shadow coverage, but it is a matchup to be seen very often. Shakir plays in the slot 70% of his snaps, where DeJean covers the slot 78% of his snaps. DeJean is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL where he is allowing just (0.2) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

Nico Collins vs Chargers Secondary

A player of Collins' talent can succeed regardless, but this will not be made easy. The Chargers are the #1 ranked coverage in the NFL. I would expect the same Target Share as usual, but with much less efficiency. Nonetheless, Collins must be started anyway.

Emeka Egbuka vs Dolphins Secondary

A bright spot in Miami has stood with their coverage. The Dolphins are the 10th best Defense versus Wide Receivers in the NFL, allowing the 2nd lowest Yards per Game (116.1). The worst Buccaneer to play would be the one with the lowest Touchdown Probability. That is Egbuka, who has fallen to now have Zero Red Zone Targets over his last three games, and (3) over his last six games. His struggles has resulted in success to his counterparts.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: