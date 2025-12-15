Dolphins-Steelers DraftKings Showdown Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers vs. Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins (6-7) have won four consecutive games, but their chance of making the playoffs is just about nil due to seven teams in the AFC already having three more wins than them heading into tonight’s action.

As for the Steelers, they continue to lead the AFC North with a 7-6 record, giving them a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh faces its arch-rivals in Week 18, and its schedule also includes another challenging road matchup against the Lions.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $9,800)

From a fantasy perspective, Rodgers has rarely been a winning investment this year. His best showings came in Week 1 (244/4 – 25.70 fantasy points) and Week 7 (249/4 – 24.60 fantasy points), giving the fantasy market hopes that the Steelers would be better offensively. Unfortunately, he settled into a game manager who passed for fewer than 250 yards in all but one game (Week 14 – 284/1). Rodgers has one passing score or fewer in his last five starts (seven times on the year).

The Dolphins rank 21st in quarterback defense (274.75 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. Eight quarterbacks scored more than 20.00 fantasy points, with half of those outcomes coming over the first four weeks.

Daniel Jones (298 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Josh Allen (238 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Justin Fields (307 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Lamar Jackson (204/4 with four rushes for 14 yards)

Josh Allen (337 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Rodgers is on a path to score mid-teen fantasy points, suggesting that he is overpriced for his salary in this showdown slate. He could hit the ticket, but I can’t see him being the best player in the game.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (DK: $9,600)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Despite winning four games in a row, Tagovailoa has scored fewer than 13.00 fantasy points in five consecutive matchups while failing to pass over 175 yards in his last four starts. He only has one combined passing touchdown in his previous three contests. Tagovailoa scored over 20.00 fantasy points in three games (22.60, 22.70, and 24.20). His passing window will be helped by T.J. Watts being out this week with a lung issue.

Pittsburgh has struggled with quarterbacks in three games this year, ranking 28th in fantasy points allowed (302.90). They’ve given up 25 touchdowns (20 passing and five rushing). Nine offenses have scored at least 20.00 fantasy points from their quarterbacks.

Justin Fields (266 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Joe Flacco (342/3)

Jordan Love (360/3)

Tagovailoa doesn’t have the profile to be an impact player. He is also overpriced for his 2025 passing production. I view him in a similar light as Aaron Rodgers on this showdown ticket – a possible flex play if he passes for at least two touchdowns and over 200 yards.

