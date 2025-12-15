In this matchup, there are only two wide receivers of value for DFS contests, but salary implications invite a low-priced player to be in play if they happen to score. Pittsburgh is more apt to feature its tight ends at the goal line.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $9,400)

For the most part, Metcalf has been a losing investment in the DFS market in 2025. He shined in two games (5/126/1 and 7/148), which came with an eight-week slump in production in between each matchup. Metcalf scored five times over the first seven contests, but scored once over his previous six matchups while posting fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in four games (2/6, 3/35, 5/49, and 3/32).

Shawn Childs

Miami comes into Week 15 ranked eighth in fantasy points allowed (350.80) to wide receivers. They allow only 11.3 yards per catch with wideouts scoring 12 times.

Michael Pittman (6/80/1)

Ladd McConkey (7/100/1)

Deebo Samuel (7/74/1)

Devaughn Vele (8/93/1)

The Dolphins’ defense tends to cap the ceiling of wide receivers, partly due to offenses having success running the ball. Metcalf has scoring upside, but he has been a lost weapon in too many games. On the positive side, Metcalf is looking to extend his winning streak to two games in this matchup.

Week 14 Pittsburgh Steelers WR Snap Count

Here's a look at the Steelers’ snap count last week:

Adam Thielen (48%)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (31%)

Calvin Austin (31%)

Ben Skowronek (17%)

Scotty Miller (6%)

The best value at wide receiver for Pittsburgh appears to be Thielen ($3,200). He brings possession value and a winning route-running style, potentially giving Aaron Rodgers a trusted player to move the chains this week. Valdes-Scantling flashed last season for the Saints late in the year. He brings big-play ability with a favorable salary ($2,200).

Best Dolphins vs. Steelers DraftKings Showdown Running Back Targets for Week 15!

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (DK: $10,800)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Over the past nine games, Waddle caught 40 of his 63 targets for 627 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by four outcomes (6/110/1, 5/99/1, 5/84/1, and 5/71/1). He’s had seven targets or fewer in his last four contests.

Shawn Childs

Pittsburgh has the third-worst defense vs. wide receivers (465.30 fantasy points). They’ve faced the highest number of targets (285) while ranking last in receptions allowed (173 – three teams tied). The Steelers had disaster failure vs. wideouts in three matchups (MIN – 17/253/1, CIN – 19/306/2, and IND – 22/294/1).

Garrett Wilson (7/95/1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/103)

Justin Jefferson (10/126)

Jordan Addison (4/114)

Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1)

Michael Pittman (9/115)

Ladd McConkey (4/107/1)

Zay Flowers (8/124)

Waddle has the tools to shine in this matchup, but there are times when Tua Tagovailoa won’t throw to him in tight coverage. I expect Waddle to be in the winning lineup in tonight’s showdown slate.

Should DFS Players Target Aaron Rodgers or Tua Tagovailoa on DraftKings Tonight?

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins (DK: $5,800)

Only once this season has Washington scored more than 10.00 fantasy points (5/36/1 – 13.60 fantasy points), making him a poor investment for his mid-tier price point.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine continues to receive WR3 snaps for Miami, but he only has 11 catches for 89 yards on 19 targets. Last season, he scored a career-high nine touchdowns for the Titans.

