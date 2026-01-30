DraftKings DFS Showdown Captain Rankings for Super Bowl LX Featuring Drake Maye

With the fantasy season almost over, all we have left are DFS slates for the Super Bowl. One of the most popular slates will be the showdowns on DraftKings. In these slates, you choose a team captain who earns increased points, but also costs more. You have to get your captain right if you are going to have any chance of winning on Super Bowl Sunday. These are the top captains for the Super Bowl showdowns on DraftKings.

1. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $16,500

We are going with a quarterback as our top option. No player in this game has more upside than Maye. We aren't letting a rough AFC Championship Game against an elite Denver Broncos defense in a snow storm scare us off of him. The fact that the MVP candidate is cheaper than Jaxon Smith-Njigba locked him into the top spot for us. He's undoubtedly our top-ranked captain, even in a tough matchup. This is going to be a tough matchup for everyone.

2. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $17,400

JSN is the top offensive weapon in this game. However, he is also the most expensive player on this slate. His price and the fear of him being slowed down by Christian Gonzalez, perhaps with safety help, are the only reasons he's not in the top spot. His being so far and away the option in the passing attack for Seattle is a double-edged sword. The volume is great, but he also garners a ton of attention from the defense.

3. RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $14,700

Walker has elite upside with Zach Charbonnet sidelined with a season-ending knee injury. He was already an efficient big-play running back, but now he is also seeing bell-cow volume, increased work in the passing game, and almost all of the goal-line work, which was what was really holding him back when Charbonnet was healthy. Again, this is a tough matchup, but just about every offensive player in this game has a tough matchup.

4. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $13,200

Stevenson has come on strong in the playoffs. The coaching staff clearly trusts him, and he has relegated star rookie TreVeyon Henderson to little more than an afterthought. We expect him to see the vast majority of the running back work in the Super Bowl as well. Like Walker, Stevenson should lead the way on the ground, through the air, and down by the goal line. He just has less big-play upside, and Henderson is a bigger threat to steal work if he gets hot than anyone in Seattle.

