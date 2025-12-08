The wild card for both offenses in this matchup is the tight end position. Oronde Gadsden is a developing player with a high ceiling, while Dallas Goedert has been scoring more this year and has the talent to post a big game if coverage favors his opportunities. Which tight end offers more value on tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate for Monday Night Football?

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $5,800)

From Week 6 to Week 9, Gadsden was an excellent waiver wire find at tight end. He had a floor of 12.00 fantasy points in four contests (7/68, 7/164/1, 5/77/1, and 5/68), highlighted by his best fantasy day (32.40). His role has been much lower over his last three games (3/13, 2/41, and 1/27) while averaging 4.3 targets.

The Eagles rank fourth in tight end defense (109.00 fantasy points). They allow only 8.6 yards per catch, accounting for 15.3% of their receiving yards allowed. Only three tight ends scored.

Jake Ferguson (5/23)

Travis Kelce (4/61)

Evan Engram (4/33/1)

T.J. Hockenson (6/43)

Jake Ferguson (5/60)

Cole Kmet (3/36/1)

Gadsden doesn’t have a great matchup on paper, but the Eagles’ defense hasn’t played the most challenging tight end schedule. I like the pricing on the Chargers’ tight end in this matchup.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $5,400)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88)

Goedert is another player in this matchup over a quiet six-game stretch (3/18, 3/28/2, 4/43, 2/24, 2/20, and 2/27) on 21 combined targets. He scored seven touchdowns between Week 3 and Week 8 (six games), with his impact showing coming in Week 6 (9/110/1).

The Chargers also play week against tight ends (130.60 fantasy points – 6th). They’ve allowed six touchdowns, with them catching 71.9% of their targets.

Travis Kelce (2/47/1)

Theo Johnson (3/17/1)

Tyler Warren (4/69/1)

Brock Bowers (4/63/2)

Goedert should be an overlooked asset by Los Angeles’ defense in this matchup. His ceiling supports his lower salary, putting him in the mix at the backend of the showdown ticket.

Here’s my game plan for tonight's showdown:

Jalen Hurts

Dallas Goedert/Oronde Gadsden/Cameron Dicker

Dallas Goedert/Oronde Gadsden/Cameron Dicker

DeVonta Smith/Ladd McConkey/A.J. Brown

Justin Herbert

Tre’ Harris is my top low-value filler.

My easier team builds have Oronde Gadsden or Dallas Goedert as the captain. Jalen Hurts is a must for me. I’m fading Saquon Barkley based on his salary and direction, while also rooting for the Eagles’ passing attack. The over/under (41.5) in this game is relatively low, suggesting slower drives and a faster-moving clock.

