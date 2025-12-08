DraftKings Showdown MNF Tight End Strategy Guide: Oronde Gadsden vs. Dallas Goedert
The wild card for both offenses in this matchup is the tight end position. Oronde Gadsden is a developing player with a high ceiling, while Dallas Goedert has been scoring more this year and has the talent to post a big game if coverage favors his opportunities. Which tight end offers more value on tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate for Monday Night Football?
Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $5,800)
From Week 6 to Week 9, Gadsden was an excellent waiver wire find at tight end. He had a floor of 12.00 fantasy points in four contests (7/68, 7/164/1, 5/77/1, and 5/68), highlighted by his best fantasy day (32.40). His role has been much lower over his last three games (3/13, 2/41, and 1/27) while averaging 4.3 targets.
The Eagles rank fourth in tight end defense (109.00 fantasy points). They allow only 8.6 yards per catch, accounting for 15.3% of their receiving yards allowed. Only three tight ends scored.
- Jake Ferguson (5/23)
- Travis Kelce (4/61)
- Evan Engram (4/33/1)
- T.J. Hockenson (6/43)
- Jake Ferguson (5/60)
- Cole Kmet (3/36/1)
Gadsden doesn’t have a great matchup on paper, but the Eagles’ defense hasn’t played the most challenging tight end schedule. I like the pricing on the Chargers’ tight end in this matchup.
Best MNF Wide Receivers to Target for Tonight's DraftKings Showdown Slate
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $5,400)
Goedert is another player in this matchup over a quiet six-game stretch (3/18, 3/28/2, 4/43, 2/24, 2/20, and 2/27) on 21 combined targets. He scored seven touchdowns between Week 3 and Week 8 (six games), with his impact showing coming in Week 6 (9/110/1).
The Chargers also play week against tight ends (130.60 fantasy points – 6th). They’ve allowed six touchdowns, with them catching 71.9% of their targets.
- Travis Kelce (2/47/1)
- Theo Johnson (3/17/1)
- Tyler Warren (4/69/1)
- Brock Bowers (4/63/2)
Goedert should be an overlooked asset by Los Angeles’ defense in this matchup. His ceiling supports his lower salary, putting him in the mix at the backend of the showdown ticket.
Best DraftKings Showdown Running Back For Monday Night Football!
DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy For Eagles vs. Chargers
Here’s my game plan for tonight's showdown:
- Jalen Hurts
- Dallas Goedert/Oronde Gadsden/Cameron Dicker
- Dallas Goedert/Oronde Gadsden/Cameron Dicker
- DeVonta Smith/Ladd McConkey/A.J. Brown
- Justin Herbert
Tre’ Harris is my top low-value filler.
My easier team builds have Oronde Gadsden or Dallas Goedert as the captain. Jalen Hurts is a must for me. I’m fading Saquon Barkley based on his salary and direction, while also rooting for the Eagles’ passing attack. The over/under (41.5) in this game is relatively low, suggesting slower drives and a faster-moving clock.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs