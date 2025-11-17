Perfect FanDuel DFS Lineup: Javonte Williams, Brock Bowers Feature MNF Shootout
Monday Night Football comes to Las Vegas tonight to wrap up Week 11. The Raiders are playing host to the Cowboys are this game permits for some high-scoring output on the heels of a 50.5 point over/under. This game features a Cowboys team that is 1st in Passing while they are also 31st in Total Defense. There is opportunity across the board to dominate this DFS Showdown slate. Let's dive in to the numbers.
Best MVP/Captain Picks
As per usual, we will avoid Quarterbacks and Kickers. We must look for high probability scores high-volume players.
Javonte Williams has a supremely high chance of scoring today. He has 9-of-28 Team Touchdowns. Given potentially favorable game script, Williams has a probability over 30% of reaching that 100+ yard bonus.
Brock Bowers is a very high-volume player, likely with a target share over 35%. If you think that this game becomes a shootout, and that is very possible, Bowers could have massive output. He scored 40.3 Fantasy Points versus the Jaguars, and they are on par with this Cowboys Tight End defense.
George Pickens offers better value to Lamb. His Red Zone Target Share is actually better than Lamb and he often reaches 60+ yards. There is an off chance that Pickens could even reach 100+ yards in this game, given his >15 yard Average Depth of Reception.
Best MVP/Captain Picks
- Javonte Williams $18,300
- Brock Bowers $14,400
- George Pickens $13,200
Quarterback: Dak Prescott vs Geno Smith
Dak Prescott is always a reliable option at Quarterback. His healthy return in 2025 has put this passing offense as the #1 ranked unit in the NFL. This also comes with CeeDee Lamb have missed significant time.
The Raiders do stand 10th versus Quarterbacks, but sometimes an offense as good as the Cowboys' will trump that hardship. We will note that Prescott has faced a top-10 coverage twice this season. Once, he scored 8.62 points and the other time, he scored 33.96 points.
The Cowboys pass the football 55% of their Red Zone snaps, so expect a playbook of many options and moderate upside/risk.
Geno Smith is rewarded with the 32nd stood Cowboys defense versus Quarterbacks. He also has Brock Bowers back.
Smith has three games of 25+ points. He has five games of <10 points. His output has been volatile. This game suggest for better upside, but with implied risk.
Start Dak Prescott ($12,800) for better upside to Geno Smith ($10,200)
Running Back: Javonte Williams vs Ashton Jeanty
Williams is one of the higher usage running backs in the NFL. 36% of offensive touches go to Williams. He faces a 15th ranked Raiders run stop. Game script suggests that Williams may exceed his touch average.
The Cowboys are 3.5 point favorites and they imply to score over 25 points. Williams touches 73% of Red Zone Rushes and 19% of Red Zone Targets. His touchdown probability is massive tonight.
Jeanty finds his best matchup of the season versus the 29th ranked Cowboys run stop. He also touches the ball on 42% of Raiders offensive rushes/completions. Jeanty rushes the ball, or is targeted on 46% of Red Zone Snaps. The Raiders may lack more than two touchdowns, but Jeanty will be likely to score one.
Both Javonte Williams ($12,200) and Ashton Jeanty ($11,400) are very usable with high touchdown probability.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
CeeDee Lamb leads the charge for the Cowboys. He paces for about 27% of team targets, surprisingly low, to be honest. Given his 14.9 Yards per Reception, Lamb does command over 30% of receiving yards. He averages 0.83 Red Zone Targets per Game.
George Pickens is one of the better WR2's in the NFL. He lingers around a 25% target share with Lamb active. Pickens does have (11) Red Zone Targets this season and only (3) came with Lamb out. He may have a higher ceiling to Lamb.
Tre Tucker has stepped into a workload that expects about a 27% Target Share. He has no disadvantage in his matchup. You will have to gamble of a big play from Tucker as he implies just a 15% Red Zone Target Share.
Tyler Lockett saw (7) Targets in his first game. We can expect that he will command another 4-8 Targets today, varying based on game script. He is a lesser talented player to Tucker, so his ceiling is lesser. Lockett is priced at $5,200, so you really want a touchdown to hit great value. It is quite unlikely.
Don'te Thornton and Jack Bech both expects target shares at, or below 10%. Neither have produced huge this year.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
- CeeDee Lamb $13,200
- George Pickens $8,800
- Tre Tucker $7,400
Tight End: Jake Ferguson vs Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson is noted to be slotted in a tougher matchup, on paper. The Raiders are 5th versus Tight Ends. Ferguson took on the 3rd ranked Broncos defense versus Tight Ends just two weeks prior. In that game, he has a goose egg (0).
Given game script, Ferguson is much more likely to produce better today. Despite a tougher matchup, he still commands a Red Zone Target Share over 30%, so he can very well still score.
Brock Bowers is an elite specimen. The Cowboys are stronger versus Tight Ends (14th), but still nowhere near elite. Bowers struggled against the Broncos, but has (12) Receptions on (13) Targets in his first game back two weeks ago. He expects to be targeted near 40% in the Red Zone, on top of his explosive upside.
Brock Bowers ($9,600) is a better play than Jake Ferguson ($8,200)
Defense/Special Teams
The Raiders and the Cowboys are 27th and 32nd in DST standings. Neither are viable options at all.
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey vs Daniel Carlson
Aubrey is never a bad pick, being the best kicker in the NFL. This game is indoors and the Cowboys imply to score a bunch of points. Aubrey is the K6 and averaging 2.0 Kick Attempts per Game, converting 17/18. He will be owned over 60%, most likely.
Daniel Carlson is on the hot seat after the Raiders signed Greg Joseph to the practice squad. One more bad game and Carlson might be sidelined. Carlson is 12/16 this season, and would carry a bit of risk for a higher upside position.
Brandon Aubrey ($6,800) is worthy of a start. Daniel Carlson is an auto-bench ($6,400)
Best Sleeper Picks
Ryan Flournoy ($2,600)
Flournoy has been the clearcut WR3 on the Cowboys ever since his Week 5 breakout. He is averaging just north of (20) passing snaps per game and is consistently seeing at target share of 10-15% when on the field. For $2,200, we can grab two receptions on pay for our salary.
Michael Mayer ($4,200)
Mayer is averaging (3.8) Targets per Game over his last four games. The return of Bowers has had zero effect on his workload. There is a good case to be made that Mayer is the third pass-catcher on this team, ahead of Lockett and the struggling Thornton and Bech.