Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ashton Jeanty vs Javonte Williams
There is a Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys have Javonte Williams who is their starter. The Raiders counter with rookie Ashton Jeanty. Today, we examine Jeanty and Williams as two starting running backs. Which one has the most upside?
The Case for Ashton Jeanty
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB9
Jeanty's use has been interesting to say the least. He has not benefitted from Geno Smith and the passing side of the offense. He has 143 Attempts (67% of Team Rushes), 547 Yards (3.6 Yards per Carry), and 7 Touchdowns. Jeanty adds a little bit in the receiving game but most of his receptions are from dump off passes. He does have three touchdowns receiving.
The value of Jeanty enlies with his ability to break tackles. Yards before contact is a ridiculous 1.3 and despite that, he generates at least 2.5 yards per carry after contact.
In Non-PPR settings, Jeanty is the RB9, in which is basically nested as a RB! in most matchups.
Overall, Jeanty gets a 73% snap count. Geno Smith runs the ball probably second on the team at this point as Raheem Mostert had one rushing attempt against Denver in Week 10.
Week 11 has the Raiders playing host to the Cowboys. Dallas does not stop the run particularly well. The Cowboys have been firmly entrenched in the bottom quarter of the league in most, if not all, defensive metrics.
The Cowboys stand 28th in Yards Allowed and 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. This is a positive development for Jeanty that has explosive potential.
The Case For Javonte Williams
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB8
Javonte Williams has enjoyed a nice season in his first year as starter for the Dallas Cowboys. While some clamor for more carries from Jaydon Blue or even Miles Sanders, Williams has proven to be the back getting 61% of the rushes overall. For perspective Dak Prescott (29) has more carries than Sanders (20) or Blue (22).
The problem for Williams is like most starting running backs in the NFL, they do not see 20+ carries often. Williams has only seen this once and that was Week 4 in a overtime tie to Green Bay. In Week 10, he carried the ball 15 times. His 4.8 average yards per carry includes 2.9 after contact. Dallas passes the ball 60% of the time compared to rushing it at almost 40%.
The Cowboys are averaging 127.7 Rushing Yards per Game over the previous three weeks. With greater advantages in the passing game, does Williams suffer a bit because he does not factor in as much catching passes in the Dallas offense? It's a great question.
The Raiders run stop is 14th in Yards Allowed and 15th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. One wrinkle is that they are 28th in touchdowns yielded.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ashton Jeanty vs Javonte Williams
The goal here is to find out which player will run the ball more while possibly getting a few more opportunities from the passing game.
Both running backs will get about 15-20 carries on Monday night. Will Las Vegas stop being so stubborn and get Jeanty the ball more often in space? It is abundantly clear that Dallas cannot tackle players at all. His break tackle rate is a good deal better compared to Williams. The Cowboys have more offensive point potential but Jeanty has better fantasy point possibilities.
Can Jeanty find the endzone? He might from a receiving perspective. While Williams has one catch in four of his last five starts, Jeanty has 16. Geno Smith and the Raiders offense have a deficient offensive line going up against an equally deficient Front Seven of the Cowboys. It may be one of the few times that Jeanty has an advantage.
It appears both running backs have the potential to have a good Monday night.
Start Ashton Jeanty as the better play with more of a ceiling from the fantasy football side.