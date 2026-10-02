Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers Lead the Best NFL DFS Lineup Stacks for Week 4

Our DFS Lineup Stacks landed with two big hits in Week 3. Brock Purdy and Mike Evans, as well as Tyler Shough and Chris Olave, both hit 43+ fantasy points. Bryce Young and Jalen Coker admittedly flopped, but Coker did leave that game in the third quarter. Nonetheless, I press on. Below are ideal lineup stacks for NFL Week 4.

Completion Percentage Statistics per PFF.com

Player EPA Statistics per NFLverse

Defensive EPA Statistics per draftwithdoug.com

Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers production on his routes this season... OUTRAGEOUS pic.twitter.com/sDqahAUxQx — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2026

M&T Bank Stadium ought to be cranking up the volume on Sunday afternoon, following a game-winning field goal in Brazil that brought Baltimore to two wins and one loss. In a homecoming game, Jackson and Flowers expect to force the Titans to a four-loss record.

I have the Titans as the clear-cut worst team in the NFL, rated 29th on offense and 31st on defense. They rank 20th-best in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play and 18th-best in Defensive Total EPA Allowed per Play. My projections have the Ravens as the second-highest-scoring NFL offense in Week 4, north of 28 points, trailing only the 49ers.

To date, Jackson is 7th in Adjusted Completion Percentage and 3rd in EPA per Dropback. As for Flowers, he ranks 2nd in Receiving EPA per Target. He also paces to rank 4th in NFL receiving yards if he plays all three games.

Geno Smith and Garrett Wilson

Geno Smith currently has the highest completion percentage in the entire NFL (75.5%) 👀🚀🎯#Jets pic.twitter.com/SaVw0VJgec — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 28, 2026

Immense volume is expected in store for this duo. In Week 4, Smith passed for 321 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Wilson caught 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards and 1 touchdown. His target share was about 35%.

I love this duo because Adonai Mitchell is out for the second week straight. Not only that, but Breece Hall is also out, leaving nearly 15% of the passing game on the board. Wilson has the highest volume projection of any wide receiver in his respective Week 4 offense.

Projections will be updated on Saturday afternoon for latest injury updates.

All three of the Bears' starting cornerbacks rank outside the top-60 cornerbacks in Estimated EPA Allowed per Target. Tyrique Stevenson ranks 32nd in Adjusted Completion Percentage, whereas Jaylon Johnson ranks 76th, and nickel cornerback Cam Lewis ranks 91st.

Pat Mahomes and Rashee Rice

Patrick Mahomes has been 💰 when throwing 20+ yards downfield pic.twitter.com/Q4AlQTRkSL — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2026

Mahomes is the early runaway favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He ranks 1st in PFF Pass Grade, 3rd in Adjusted Completion Percentage, and 7th in EPA per Dropback. Mahomes is clearly back, primed for a Super Bowl run, and as the week progresses, Rice is emerging as the No. 1 target.

Rice has increased in both targets and receptions in every game this season. Most recently, he ran just 22 routes in Week 3, catching 7 of 9 targets for 88 yards. Not even in his best form, Rice is 24th in Yards per Route Run and 28th in receiving EPA.

The Raiders rank among the best coverage defenses to date. However, the team has the easiest strength of schedule through three games, with their opponents having a combined record of one win and eight losses.

This will be Jim Leonhard's fourth-ever game as an NFL defensive coordinator, and his first real big test. A test for Mahomes to ace and Leonhard to scratch his head at.

Joe Burrow and Mike Gesicki

This is a bolder but logical play when you look at the numbers. Gesicki ranks 2nd in Receiving EPA per Play among tight ends. Among 29 tight ends with at least 10 targets, Gesicki ranks 4th in Yards per Reception (14.4). His catch rate is 80%, and he has 20% of all Bengals red-zone targets early on, more than Tee Higgins.

I most love Gesicki for his slot matchup. Andre Iosivas often plays the slot with 32 routes run from that position in 2026. However, Iosivas is inactive. Gesicki has 52 slot routes run this season and should pace for around 20-25 in that spot this Sunday.

Gesicki will often face nickel corner Jourdan Lewis. He ranks 81st in PFF Coverage Grade and 55th in Estimated Coverage EPA. Over 15 games since the start of 2025 and the start of his Jaguars stint, Lewis has allowed 6 touchdowns, 4.5 yards after the catch per reception, and 4.0 receptions per game.

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