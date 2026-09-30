Fantasy Football Week 4 Wide Receiver Projections and Rankings: Davante Adams Sprouts, Mike Evans Sinks

Welcome, Davante Adams, to fantasy football stardom. It is something you are familiar with, and with Puka Nacua quite possibly out again, Adams has exorbitant expectations in Week 4. As also predicted, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown stand tall in the fantasy football rankings. Others, such as Jaylen Waddle and Brian Thomas Jr., struggle. No week is the same as the last and the week ahead, I project the statistical outputs below.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Over his last two games, Adams has 23 targets, 15 receptions, 332 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He is the WR1 in Week 4 fantasy football. It is not even all that close. 34-years-old? That is just a number. He looks like he's 25 out there.

Chris Olave has been a big win for fantasy managers thus far. Tyler Shough leads the NFL in passing. Olave is a big reason why, having 35 targets, 27 receptions, 375 yards, and 1 touchdown through three games. The volume shoos-in Olave as a Top-5 wide receiver.

Drake London last seven games with Michael Penix:



8-110-1

10-158-1

4-42-0

9-118-3

6-104-1

7-119-0

9-194-0 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 25, 2026

"My name is Drake London and my best friend is Michael Penix Jr." That is what I would imagine London tells people. London caught all 9 of his targets last Thursday Night for 194 yards. London now plays on three days' extra rest.

Over their games played together, Penix Jr. averages 11.0 targets, 7.0 receptions, 104.3 yards, and 0.62 touchdowns per game against London.

Top Upside Picks

Thomas Carelli

DJ Moore is averaging 8.5 targets, 5.5 receptions, and 83.5 receiving yards per game. Josh Allen can easily support two elite pass-catchers, and he does so with Moore and Dalton Kincaid. Moore ranks top-15, and Kincaid ranks top-5 positionally in fantasy points per game.

Malik Washington is on my "Love List." He has immense volume, as evidenced by 10 targets in Week 3 without Caleb Douglas. He has now seen 8+ targets twice in a game. Washington is averaging about a 25% target share per route run. Not to mention, the Dolphins will probably be in yet another pass script this week, projected to trail the Vikings in Minnesota.

Mike Evans has a rib strain, or so Mike Shanahan tells us. Deebo Samuel is on the Week 4 must-start list. He has the most routes run of any 49er, and without Evans, his share of this passing offense could exceed 30%.

Fade These Wide Receivers

Speaking of Evans, he may be worth the sit if he does go on to play. Evans would require extra protection, and he would avoid as much contact as possible due to the contact-related injury. The 49ers would probably limit his snaps to high-leverage scenarios.

Cam Ward has been brutal at quarterback. He has been unable to support Carnell Tate's good performance. The top-10 draft pick is merely the WR49 in fantasy football and is not to be trusted.

Sleeper of the Week

Thomas Carelli

I will admit, I ignored Kalif Raymond for a time. However, that time has passed. He is running only a couple of routes fewer per game than his counterparts, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Raymond is second on the Bears in targets (20) and first in yards (214). Let's remember how Olamide Zaccheaus was the WR3 last season, yet heavily involved. Raymond is probably even better.

The Jets are just a mid-tier coverage unit, ranked 17th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. It gives me no reason to hate Raymond this week. He is well worth a Flex start given his upside, regardless of the WR54 projection.

Week 4 Projected Leaders

Targets: Davante Adams (12.3)

Receptions: Davante Adams (8.0)

Yards: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (106.8)

Touchdowns: Davante Adams (1.09)

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