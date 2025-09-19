Best Fantasy Football And DFS Stacks In Week 3 Featuring Caleb Williams And Rome Odunze
Do you think any one team this week is going to create a high-scoring output on their opponent? If so, you should probably stack two players on that offense to gain the maximum output. Most commonly, this will be in the form of Quarterback-Wide Receivers as they both are rewarded in big passing plays. That is exactly what we are going to explore today. Look to these lineup stacks to provide the highest upside, especially in DFS formats in Week 3.
Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb
Lamb is on the WR/CB High-Leverage List this week. No one on this Chicago Bears defense has what it takes to stop Lamb. They cannot double team him either with Pickens across the field, and Ferguson in the slot/end. I have Prescott eclipsing 250 Yards in here, with a look at 300, and much going to Lamb.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Rankings: Dak Prescott QB4 | CeeDee Lamb WR1
Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze
If you have read any of my content this week, you will know that I love Odunze this week. In fact, I have loved him since his days at Washington. Many were questioning how good he was since Washington was not Alabama, Georgia, or LSU, but I knew the talent. It is now showing with Shane Waldron out and Ben Johnson in. Much like Prescott-Lamb, this duo will answer any opposing scores in a Sunday shootout. Diggs will not shadow, and the Cowboys defense is just not that great.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Rankings: Caleb Williams QB6 | Rome Odunze WR18
Kyler Murray-Marvin Harrison Jr
This connection seems to be growing in year two, and I love to see it. Harrison Jr is a legitimate talent and Top-10 receiver in my books. Harrison Jr has an exactly 20% target share, and in an easier matchup versus the 49ers, he may approach 30% in this game. This game is my 3rd highest scoring of the Sunday Day Slate, and thus, provides value to the passing connection of Murray-Harrison Jr.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Rankings: Kyler Murray QB12 | Marvin Harrison Jr WR24
CJ Stroud-Nico Collins
Nico Collins has solidified himself as a 2nd tier receiver in the NFL. I rank him alongside Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tee Higgins. In fact, he is probably the best of them. Anyway, the Jaguars defense is solid, but should not match up greatly to contain Collins. Versus the Jaguars in 2024, Collins had 20 Catches for 270 Yards in two games.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Rankings: CJ Stroud QB16 | Nico Collins WR7
Jake Browning-Ja'Marr Chase
Nobody is Joe Burrow, but if anyone fills his shoes well, it is Jake Browning. When Browning starts, Chase has 12 Catches for 793 Yards and 5 Touchdowns in 12 Games. Isaiah Rodgers and Mike Hughes have the job on Sunday, and they are not going to be able to shutdown the legend that is Mr Chase. The Bengals will let Browning sling it.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 3 Rankings: Jake Browning QB17 | Ja'Marr Chase WR5
Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sam Darnold is clearly not known as a fantasy football icon, but he may have value in this matchup. Smith-Njigba lead the NFL in target share and if Darnold finds a big game, it would be with the Saints traveling to the pacific northwest. This is an interesting DFS stack if you think that Darnold can have 2-3 touchdowns, as I would say he does. He is my 4th best DFS quarterback start this week, behind Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts.