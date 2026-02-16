Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 10 Pick Spotlight: Jadarian Price

Dynasty league fantasy football managers have their sights set on the incoming rookie class. This year’s crop of rookies features a number of stars who are slated to produce early in their respective professional careers.

Fantasy managers frequently target running backs who will be featured in prominent roles as rookies. While star running backs such as Jeremiyah Love and Jonah Coleman could fall off draft boards early in the first round, managers will have their pick among the remaining backs in this year’s class.

During the back-half of the first round, managers should consider selecting Notre Dame star running back Jadarian Price with the No. 10 overall pick among rookie drafts. Price suited up behind Love at Notre Dame, carving out significant production in an RB2 role.

Price played at Notre Dame for three seasons, emerging as a quality prospect over his final two years. He was limited as a freshman from a production standpoint, but broke out over his last two seasons on campus. In 2024, he racked up 746 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over 120 carries. He built on such production in his redshirt junior campaign in 2025, posting 113 carries for 674 rushing yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

Price is expected to come off the board early on day-two of the 2026 NFL Draft, but deserves first-round consideration among dynasty drafts. Here’s why Price is worthy of the No. 10 overall pick in rookie drafts among dynasty leagues:

Jadarian Price Offers Quality Long-Term RB2 Upside For Dynasty Lineups At No. 10 Overall

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price offers a unique skillset compared to his Notre Dame backfield counterpart, and while his production may not match that of Love early in his professional career, he offers immense long-term potential. At 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Price is a sturdy runner with notable volume near the goal line.

The Notre Dame back lacks Love’s home-run hitting ability out of the backfield, but offers plenty of value as a two-down rusher with upside near the end zone. Despite limitations as a pass-catcher, Price hits his top gear early in his stride and accels in making quick cuts to shake would-be tacklers.

Price features some of the best vision among this year’s running back class, and can manipulate the line of scrimmage with rapid cutting ability after receiving the hand-off. A lack of receiving versatility will limit Price’s production early in his career, but his upside remains undeniable.

He’s more of a long-term gamble down the board, with lesser immediate upside, but is deserving of the No. 10 pick considering his skillset and potential. Once he establishes a consistent role out of the backfield, Price will be set up for consistent production for years to come.

