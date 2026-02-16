Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 7 Pick Spotlight: Jonah Coleman

The 2025 NFL season has officially come to a close and teams throughout the league will set focus on the 2026 NFL Draft. For dynasty league managers throughout fantasy football, April’s draft presents the opportunity to add quality rookie talent to established lineups.

Down the board, managers likely won’t have a shot to land the likes of Jeremiyah Love or projected top pick Fernando Mendoza, among other premier prospects, but plenty of long-term upside remains on the board for the back-half of the first round. Love will certainly be the top running back taken among dynasty drafts, but there will still be plenty of potential at the position at No. 7 overall.

With this pick, managers should target Washington running back Jonah Coleman. While he may not lead his respective team’s backfield on opening day, Coleman offers immense long-term upside for dynasty lineups.

The star running back was a three-year starter at Washington, building on his production in each season of his collegiate career. Coleman broke out in his final season at Arizona in 2023, racking up 1,154 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Over his final two seasons at Washington, Coleman racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns over 349 carries.

While his production may not match the RB1 in his class, Coleman could emerge as one of the top players among his position group and is deserving of first-round consideration in dynasty leagues. Here’s why Coleman is worthy of the No. 7 overall pick in rookie drafts:

Jonah Coleman Presents Bell-Cow Upside For Dynasty Managers At No. 7 Overall

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) hands off to running back Jonah Coleman (1) who runs for a touchdown in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While his athleticism won’t match the likes of Love or Jadarian Price, Coleman offers a unique skillset among this year’s running back class that will benefit fantasy lineups greatly over the long-term. Coleman is a true three-down back with strong touchdown production near the goal line.

At 5-foot-9, 228 pounds, Coleman offers a pro-ready frame built for an RB1 workload in the NFL. His low center of gravity helps him shed would-be tacklers and work his way through a crowded line of scrimmage. He flashed notable vision with the ball in his hands throughout his collegiate career and frequently carves out extra yardage with a stout frame.

Coleman also offers versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, racking up 838 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 87 catches during his collegiate career. With reliable hands, steady contact balance and some of the best vision in the class, Coleman makes a compelling case to come off the board with the No. 7 overall pick among dynasty leagues.

It will likely take Coleman a few games to establish a consistent role in his rookie upside, but a versatile skillset will help him transition to the speed of the NFL.

