Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 12 Pick Spotlight: Emmett Johnson

The incoming running back class will feature a plethora of fantasy football stars. For dynasty leagues, this year’s running back class offers plenty of long-term upside, with several stars set to contribute early in their respective careers.

Dynasty managers are likely to target running backs early in rookie drafts, with a handful offering compelling cases to be selected in the first round. Premier running back prospects such as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will likely fall off the board during the top half of the first round, but plenty of quality running back help will remain for the final pick of the opening round.

For managers in possession of the No. 12 overall pick, Nebraska Cornhuskers star running back Emmett Johnson offers immense potential down the board. Johnson is widely projected to be selected on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft, but deserves legitimate first-round consideration among dynasty leagues.

The star back played all four seasons at Nebraska, flashing notable improvement over each of his final three collegiate seasons. In 2023, he broke out with a 411-yard, two-touchdown performance as a redshirt freshman. He built on such production in 2024, racking up 156 touches for 884 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns.

His production reached new highs in 2025, when he posted 251 carries for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in rushing. He flashed versatility as a pass-catcher, hauling in 46 passes for 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Johnson is continuing an upward trend as the 2026 NFL Draft continues to approach and is worthy of a first-round pick in dynasty leagues. Here’s why managers should target Johnson with the No. 12 overall pick:

Emmett Johnson Offers Long-Term RB2 Potential At No. 12 Overall Pick

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Johnson emerged as one of the top running backs in college football last season. He showed tremendous potential as a bell-cow back in the Nebraska backfield and offers three-down upside at the next level.

He continued to develop a versatile skillset throughout his collegiate career, working on his receiving upside out of the backfield. Considering his pass-catching versatility, he could carve out a significant role early in his professional career.

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Johnson offers a sturdy frame built for an NFL workload. He’s patient behind blocks and can create additional yardage with elusive footwork and loose hips. Johnson flashed consistency within Nebraska’s pro-ready zone-run scheme, displaying his versatile skillset throughout his 2025 campaign.

Stable contact balance and a low center of gravity help Johnson break tackles and rack up yardage beyond the point of contact. His cutting ability could use some work, but Johnson remains largely refined, and projects to carve out a notable workload considering his versatility. With that in mind, he offers immense value with the No. 12 overall pick in dynasty drafts and could develop into a cornerstone asset among fantasy lineups.

Read More Fantasy On SI News