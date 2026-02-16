Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 3 Pick Spotlight: Jordyn Tyson

Fantasy football managers are scouting the upcoming rookie class as dynasty league drafts rapidly approach. A plethora of first-year players will offer immediate production early in their respective NFL careers, while sustaining long-term potential as they develop over their first several seasons.

Players like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate are expected to be picked near the top of rookie drafts, but the No. 3 overall pick will allow managers to land a true difference-maker in the top three. Wideouts such as Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon could be on the board with this pick, which is likely where the majority of managers will look with the third pick.

Both Tyson and Lemon offer plentiful upside, but who makes the better case to be picked at No. 3? The Arizona State product is our pick for the No. 3 pick spotlight, and for good reason. Tyson is slated to be one of the first receivers taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, offering a dynamic skillset to help him contribute right away.

Tyson racked up plenty of experience in college, suiting up in 33 games over four seasons. In his freshman season in Colorado, Tyson racked up 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns before transferring to Arizona State. With the Sun Devils, Tyson hauled in 136 passes for 1,812 yards with 19 total touchdowns.

The star wideout will be a coveted prospect throughout the draft process, and has already been linked to a number of teams throughout the league. The same goes for dynasty drafts, where Tyson fills our No.3 pick. Here’s why Tyson emerges as a prime candidate for the third pick:

Jordyn Tyson Offers Tremendous Value At No. 3 Overall Among Dynasty Drafts

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Tyson features a pro-ready frame and is prepared to take over a receiving room at the next level. The third-team All-American will likely step into a WR1 role early in his NFL career, set to offer notable production in just his first professional season.

Tyson offers versatility within the offense, with experience lining up at every wide receiver spot on the field. He’s a twitchy route-runner, routinely creating separation over the middle of the field. Down the field, Tyson has flashed strong hands and strong contested-catch ability to generate chunk gains in the passing game. His willingness as a blocker will also help him garner extra snaps in his rookie season.

Come April, Tyson’s landing spot in the draft could have some impact on his production in his first season, but his skillset presents a safe floor for output regardless of team. The star wideout will leave an impact on any team that drafts him and offers tremendous long-term potential for dynasty managers.

